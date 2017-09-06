Marching to the beat of his own drum

As I write, the funeral for Skip Prokop is about to take place.

Ronald Harry Prokop died last Wednesday. You know him as the co-founder of Lighthouse and writer of One Fine Morning, Pretty Lady, Sunny Days and many other tunes. Let me tell you something of him many do not know.

He wasn’t just a good drummer; he was a Canadian Individual Champion snare drummer and a member of the Toronto Optimists Drum and Bugle Corps from 1960 to 1964. Before that, he was in the Preston Scout House Band for one year and started his drumming career at the age of 12 in a navy league band and then the Sea Cadet Band, both in Hamilton.

During those last two years in Optimists, Prokop also started to write music for the drumline. On the alumni website, there are pictures of Prokop and the corps, with one notable picture. He’s on the bus playing his guitar for the rest of the guys. He was writing music for the rest of us even then.

The connection here is, decades later, I would be the section leader and arranger for the Optimists Alumni Corps. Prokop sometimes dropped into weekend rehearsals to see his friends and hear what we were up to. Those happened to be every single time I had to skip a rehearsal. (“Johnny, you missed it. Ronn was here last week.”) Yes, to the Optimists he marched with, he was Ronn, with two Ns.

Being around all those brass players in one’s musically formative years, it wasn’t a stretch that Prokop would, along with Paul Hoffert, come up with a plan to create a rock band with a brass section. Chicago, and Blood, Sweat and Tears had a head start of only a few months, but the idea to also have a string section (the orchestra kind) was a twist. Some from the Optimists Drum Corps know well the influence when we hear Sunny Days, which is similar to a song from the Optimists repertoire, but that’s another story.

In the drum corps fraternity, the bonds go across generations. Finding out an acquaintance or a stranger marched in the same drum corps as you is the beginning of a life-long friendship. We are brothers and sisters regardless of age difference or how many years spent with a drum corps.

This is how it was with Prokop on a day in 2012 when I called to interview him for a story in advance of a concert here in Orillia.

I started the conversation with “Mr. Prokop, we have something in common.”

Of course this changed the tone of the whole interview, and resulted in enough material to also write a two-part feature for a drum corps publication.

On concert night at the opera house, I checked to see if Prokop was there yet to say hello in person. I was told he was out back having a smoke, so off I went.

To an observer it would have appeared to be the meeting of two friends who hadn’t seen each other in years. We talked about drumming, being in the corps, the people we both knew, and life. We talked for so long, Prokop finally asked, “What time is it?”

It was five minutes to 8, showtime was in five minutes and we both had a long way to go, me to my seat, Skip to his behind the drums.

I raced through the empty (except for my girlfriend who was wondering what happened to me) lobby and up to the auditorium, taking my seat just as the band was walking on stage, with Prokop bringing up the rear.

The show was great. Prokop played a drum solo, he always did. Part of that was a breakdown of a double stroke roll. This is a tribute to his drumming roots. Once upon a time you couldn’t be a snare drumming champion if you couldn’t break down a roll perfectly, that was a required part of competing.

And until the day he hung up his drumsticks he played 3S model sticks (drum corps sticks) on his drum set. They’re like tree trunks to most drummers, but Prokop could also use them like he was playing on his mother’s finest china.

Rest in peace, brother; march on!

CD release party at St. Paul’s

Thursday night, a couple of things are happening. Shawn William Clarke returns home for a CD release party at St. Paul’s Centre. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. and Grey Eyes and Ethan Mask are opening.

For some time, Clarke has been earning acclaim in the Toronto music scene. He was Now Magazine’s runner-up in 2014 and 2015 for Best Songwriter and nominated for Best Folk Album by the Toronto Independent Music Awards. His new album is taking a different direction and has an impressive list of contributors.

Tickets are $7 at the door, or save a couple bucks and get them online at thebigevent.ticketleap.com/shawn-william-clarke-topaz-album-orillia-release-party.

At the Geneva Terry Savage and the Wonky Honkees have their monthly Truck Stop Thursday gig at 9 p.m. They just returned from a successful week of gigs in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Zachary Lucky is opening and he’s getting ready to hit the road for a tour around Ontario and then out west.

I’m glad these two gigs don’t happen at the same time, so I can see both. You should, too. I’ll lead the way.

Swartz's shorts

• The Orillia Youth Centre has a fundraiser happening at Burl’s Creek Sept 23. The headliner is Tuns. Aurora Blue and Skye Wallace are opening. Tickets are $35 and you can get them at thebigevent.ca. Proceeds go to the youth center and there will be a shuttle bus to and from.

• Did you get your application in for the Orillia Fall Fair (Sept. 8,9 and 10) singing contest? All the details are at orilliafallfair.com.

• Brent Mayhew has a recital happening Sept. 16. There are two performances of music by Grieg, Mussorgsky and Gershwin at 2 and 7 p.m. Get tickets ($20) and directions to the venue at brentmayhew@rogers.com.

• The Old Dance Hall Players have improv classes starting Sept. 13 at St. Paul’s Centre. It runs for five weeks and the fee is $10 per week. Email olddancehallplayers@gmail.com.

• Coming up: The Brownstone has Ben Lemen and Travis James in Thursday night; Sophie and the Gentles are in tomorrow night. Mariposa Arts Theatre’s movie night has Tanna Sept. 13; get tickets at the door (4 and 7 p.m. shows). And, MAT has auditions for All My Sons Sept. 13 and 14; in particular they need an eight to 10-year-old boy; email johncaryl@outlook.com for details of the cast and to book an audition time. OMAH’s History Awards nomination period closes Sept. 11; the Bruce Bayne/Don Jenkins Croquet Tournament is Sept. 16; call 705-326-2159 for details. The Huronia Cultural Campus has Giiwenh: A First Nation’s Literary Festival Sept. 30 in Rama; get free tickets at https://t.co/BprRskECY9. Check out Conserving Creativity: Sculptural Installations in Grant’s Woods; pieces by Sarah Csekey, Tanya Cunnington, Samantha Vessios, David Giannunzio, Erin Damery, Heather Kerslake, Luci Dilkus, Liz Schamehorn and Bewabon Shilling. The Mariposa Folk Foundation’s Young Singer/Songwriters Workshop starts Sept. 25 with Danny Michel; call 705-326-3655 to register. The last Orillia Jazz Festival warm up concert is Sept. 20 with John Alcorn and Adrean Farrugia at Apple Annie’s. Lee Contemporary Art opens a new exhibit of works by Michael Wilson Saturday at 1 p.m. and next door at Suite 204 see new work by Catherine Cadieux.