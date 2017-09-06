LETTER: Housing needs are urgent

As an outreach worker for the Housing Resource Centre, I would like the people of Orillia to be aware just how many people in our city are experiencing homelessness. This includes single men, women, and families.

So far in August, we have had approximately 28. The other day, we had six. Six in one day! This is tragic!

There is limited housing in this city and what is available is unaffordable. We are in a crisis!

Until I worked here, I was aware of homelessness but not aware of the extent of this problem. We have seniors sleeping in their cars, families in tents, singles in the woods. Winter is coming. We need help. We desperately need affordable housing, transitional housing, more shelter beds for men, a shelter for women and families. Help is on its way with Building Hope. It cannot come soon enough. We need it now.

Christine Woodman

Orillia