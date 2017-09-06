For 45 years, Gill Gauthier has been changing lives in Orillia. That's because his changed 50 years ago in Toronto.

On Feb. 1, 1967, he stepped foot into a karate class for the first time. Living in the Cabbagetown neighbourhood of Toronto, he had recently been jumped by six men; he wasn't going to be defenceless anymore.

Five years later, the black belt opened his dojo in Orillia, where no martial arts club existed at the time. Since then, Gauthier has been a fixture of the city.

"My goal was to become a black belt and start teaching up here in Orillia," he recalled. "I started at the old YMCA on Peter Street. I was there for about 10 years. Then I moved to above Fred's Meat Market (on Mississaga Street West)."

He was above the meat market for about 30 years, until he moved to 6 West St. N., where the dojo is located today.

Gauthier was born in Quebec but moved with his family to Toronto when he was five. Portions of the summers were always spent at a family cottage in Ramona, near the agricultural hall. In 1977, he started to build his own home just across the street from that property, where he's lived since, including nearly 20 years with his wife, Lisa.

During his time in Orillia, he's been inducted to multiple halls of fame for martial arts and has been honoured as one of the city's best businesses several times over. He's also found a way to expand his reach beyond the city limits. One such instance was immortalized in a photo Lisa showed of her husband, decked out in protective armour before working with OPP.

"They would put that suit on and beat me with batons," Gauthier recalled with a bit of a chuckle.

He remembers one officer in particular who kept going once Gauthier was already on the ground and not able to defend. He chastised the officer for going too far, saying nowhere near as many strikes would have been needed to incapacitate an actual criminal.

Having someone with his background proved useful for the police officers. If anyone knows how to control the amount of force exercised, it's someone with the experience of Gauthier.

"People get the wrong idea about martial arts. They think it's about fighting; it's not about fighting," Gauthier said. "If (students) are with me six months, they learn it's not about fighting, it's about being able to defend your family, live in harmony (and) have peace."

He has never started a fight, but he has found a way to end a few. Gauthier has recalled the time he realized just how strong he had become, following an altercation with a co-worker who had been bullying him while working for Canada Post earlier in his life.

Martial artists develop a sort of sixth sense, he said, the more experienced they get. When trouble is afoot, the hair on the back of his next will stand up, like they did at a wedding where he was one-part guest and one-part bouncer. Two of the other patrons thought about jumping him, Gauthier recalled, but the right look in their direction at the right time scared them away.

His wife has found a bit of her own hair-raising ability, but it's more with concerns about her husband's health, rather than him warding off drunk men with nothing better to do.

In 2015, Gauthier underwent triple-bypass surgery. Today, back in the dojo, he continues to train and spar with his students. That worries his wife.

"Do you see these grey hairs? This isn't because he's always sparred with the big boys," she said. "The doctors, the specialists all confirmed he has his strength back ... No thought of any of this; right back at it."

It's a tough compromise for Gauthier to make, but he's trying. He's always been an instructor who leads by example.

"I'll be 70 this year. At that age, (most instructors) walk around when they teach, and rightfully so," Gauthier said. "I've always had the mindset that if I'm in the club, I'm not going to sit there and watch people do exercises that I tell them to do without me doing them."

As the dojo celebrates its 45th anniversary, Lisa can't help but beam with pride with what her husband has brought to the community.

"He's got the greatest heart," she said. "He's a great guy and he loves what he does. You don't make a million dollars doing it, but he's going to be 102, hobbling up the stairs or the elevator, doing what he does."

Gauthier has done this while maintaining other jobs. Currently, he spends his days working at Casino Rama before teaching in the evenings.

"I don't teach for the money," he said. "The money keeps the rent going in the club, and the gas, and my vehicle. I basically teach to make a difference in people's lives."

That can be especially seen in the students who enter the dojo as children. There, Gauthier has the chance to help shape their future through the lessons found in martial arts.

"I still love to teach," he said. "It's given me a lot of satisfaction in my life that I've done good for people. To be remembered as someone that helped a lot people -- to me, that's the ultimate."

Gauthier's milestone will be celebrated Sunday at the Masonic Hall in Orillia from 1 to 4 p.m. Past and present members of the club will be on hand to share stories and reminisce.

pbales@postmedia.com

twitter.com/patrickbales