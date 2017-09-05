Plan alternate routes

Orillia OPP are reminding motorists travelling east along Highway 12 to leave more time for their trip.

Over the next two weeks, construction crews will be working along the highway from Atherley Road to Rama Road so the provincial force is encouraging highway users to factor in additional time when travelling to and from locations that utilize this stretch of road.

“Please do not contact the OPP provincial communications centre or the Orillia detachment to report delays as the OPP is already aware of the ongoing resurfacing work,” the OPP said in a release.

The road work and accompanying traffic congestion has also led Orillia Transit to change its south route. Effective immediately and until the work is completed, the bus serving this route will not be travelling down Atherley Road east of Bayview Parkway.

Stops affected include Sophie’s Landing and Atherley Road at Tudhope Park.

“Due to the lane reductions and significant delays, it is not possible to service these stops and remain on schedule,” Orillia construction and transit manager Jeff Hunter said in a release. “We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause and we are committed to servicing the affected stops as soon as we can.”