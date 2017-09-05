Organizers of WayHome Music and Arts Festival have announced the event will be "on hold" in 2018. Here is the statement from WayHome:

Republic Live, producers of WayHome Music & Arts have announced that the 2018 edition will be put on hold.

“After much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to push pause on the 2018 edition, to allow us to reflect, re-assess and re-imagine the event,” says Eva Dunford, co-founder / partner, Republic Live. “We want to thank all of our fans, artists, staff, vendors, sponsors, suppliers, partners, and community members. We sincerely appreciate your support and participation over the last three years to create a truly special festival.”

Republic Live looks forward to producing a series of concerts and events throughout the summer of 2018, and will continue to expand on the functionality of the privately owned Burl’s Creek Event Grounds venue.

“The custom-designed 600+ acre site is beyond comparison to others in this area. We have a huge opportunity to develop music and other events at Burl’s Creek and will focus on these prospects over the next year and into the future,” says David Cuddy, CFO, Republic Live.