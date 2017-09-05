Little change in police board budget

When the numbers stay relatively the same, it's a lot easier to pass a budget.

That's the experience Orillia Police Services Board members had during a special meeting at city hall Tuesday.

"We're essentially approving the same budget as last year," said Mayor Steve Clarke, who chairs the five-person entity.

"It's not very different. Now, it now goes back to our CFO (chief financial officer Bob Ripley)."

From there, the draft police budget will go to city council for its review and possible input as part of its formal budget meetings later this fall.

As for the draft budget, total expenditures are expected to go up slightly when comparing the 2017 and 2018 budget years, from $8.19 million this year to $8.39 million the next, for all expenses including OPP salaries and benefits. However, the roughly $200,000 increase on a year-over-year basis is directly related to labour cost adjustments for OPP personnel.

While the OPP staffing figure represents the lion's share of all policing budget costs, crossing guards are also part of the police services board's budget. The total cost for offering that service will rise from $103,000 to $110,000, with the increase again attributed to base labour cost adjustments.

This year's total expenditures are offset slightly ($172,500) with a $130,370 provincial grant and unclassified revenues such as fees charged to the public for various police services provided at the detachment.

One relatively minor expense sees the board ask council for $1,900 to set up a three-year internal (using the city's IT department) lease to replace the wireless-camera system's server.

Kristine Preston, the board's executive assistant, said the server is about four years old and nearing the end of its lifespan.

"It's a normal cost," Preston told board members.

That's likely good news for the city since the camera system has had some much-publicized growing pains, including the fact it wasn't working when an arsonist torched the Port of Orillia building a few years ago.

Clarke said the camera system now works consistently well.

"It's a much, much smoother operation," he said, noting Preston was able to find a way to replace the server at a much lower cost than the originally anticipated $7,000 figure.

Clarke said the meeting also gave members a formal chance to officially welcome new Orillia OPP detachment commander Insp. Veronica Eaton to the fore.

"We're very excited to work together," Clarke said, noting Eaton worked at the detachment for about five years, ending in 2014. "It's nice to have her back."

