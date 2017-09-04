The muscle-bound maestros of the squared circle strutted their stuff Sunday night in Orillia.

Wrestle Orillia took over the Barnfield Point Recreation Centre, featuring former National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) world heavyweight champion and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Superfight champion Dan “the Beast” Severn in the main event.

Severn, 59, started his amateur wrestling career in 1969, winning in his first national title in 1972. It was nearly 20 years before professional wrestling came calling and 22 years before he first stepped into the octagon at UFC 4.

Severn had a distinguished amateur career, serving as an alternate member of the United States Olympic wrestling team in 1980, 1984 and 1988. Yet he is seemingly as spry as he ever was. His ears aren’t cauliflowered; his teeth may be crooked, but they’re all original; he’s not battle-torn.

The secret to staying healthy after nearly 50 years in combat sports? It’s as simple as you might think.

“Getting hit sucks,” he quipped.

He might have been trying to make a joke, but he wasn’t wrong.

“Don’t get hit,” he continued. “I had a great career of not getting hit.”

Severn is one of only four people to have more than 100 fights in mixed martial arts, with a 101-19-7 record. His four-year reign as NWA champion is one of the longest in the belt’s 70-year history.

Pushing 60, the Coldwater, Mich., native still finds himself taking independent bookings, just like the one Sunday night in Orillia. At the shows, he gets to interact with multiple generations of fans.

“I have such a big pride in things that I do,” he said. “To see the excitement in a lot of the fans’ eyes ... I have a lot of young men come up to me and say, ‘My father and I used to watch you,’ and now their father’s gone. There’s a fond memory they conjure up in their mind.”

Severn and iconic manager Bobby “the Brain” Heenan were to be the featured attractions at Wrestle Orillia, but health concerns kept Heenan from being cleared to travel.

Severn was originally supposed to fight Davey Boy Smith Jr. — son of the late British wrestling legend Davey Boy Smith and nephew of Bret “the Hitman’’ Hart — but commitments in Japan removed him from the bill. He was replaced by Tomer Shalom. He was playing the role of the upstart legend killer, who has already faced many past WWE superstars at local shows.

“I think I’m pretty ready for him; I can take an older man,” Shalom said prior to the match. “I feel like Orillia’s my big city. Last time, I wrestled Jake Roberts; before, when I wrestled here, I had X-Pac, Brutus Beefcake. And now, Dan Severn. It’s my lucky town. They always put me with the old-timers, to beat them up.”

Born Tomer Sidi, the Israeli immigrant came to Canada seven years ago to follow his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. Since then, he’s become a prominent figure in the southern Ontario independent scene, with his work being noticed by those in WWE. In Orillia on the weekend, he worked as a villain to Severn’s hero in front of about 350 people at the curling club. Last month, he was performing his craft in front of a much larger audience.

The reaction Shalom got from the crowd Sunday was markedly different from the one he received earlier in the summer at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto. He was asked to take part in a match on WWE’s flagship show, Monday Night Raw, working as an enhancement talent against Jason Jordan, the storyline son of the show’s general manager, Olympic gold-medallist Kurt Angle. But the Toronto crowd wasn’t interested in cheering on Jordan, and instead “Jean-Pierre Goulet,” the name Shalom worked under that night, was greeted by chants of “Let’s go, jobber.”

He’s hopeful his time in WWE will eventually extend beyond that one night.

“To work in front of 18,000 people was an amazing experience, especially getting to work with Kurt Angle, who is an idol of mine. It was very, very cool,” Shalom said. “I got to talk to everybody. Everybody had the time for me ... Over there, everybody gives you the time — what you did good, what you did bad, what they want you to change to come back in the future.”

There were other issues with the card as advertised. Originally, promotion for Orillia indicated wrestlers such as Chris Masters and Tyson Dux were to appear. Both wrestlers took to Twitter to answer fans’ inquiries about the show, saying they had never been contacted.

In a lengthy Facebook post Monday, Matt Joslin, who promoted the show with Dr. Comics in Orillia, said his Orillia counterpart had used a poster promoting a show in Mississauga in the initial advertising blitz for Wrestle Orillia. According to Joslin, that was to blame for the confusion.

A new poster started making the rounds closer to the event. “But once it gets to the internet it stays on the internet and it is just one thing for internet haks (sic) to try hang their hat on to try discredit what was in fact an awesome show,” Joslin wrote in the post.

pbales@postmedia.com

twitter.com/patrickbales