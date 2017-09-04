It might have a new name, but the cause remains the same.

Orillia’s Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides comes to Couchiching Beach Park Oct. 1. The Orillia walk, which raised $7,000 last year, is part of a national fundraiser being held in more than 240 communities.

Money raised goes toward the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, whose mission is to assist Canadians who have medical or physical disabilities by providing them a dog guide at no cost. Dogs are trained to assist people with various needs, ranging from vision loss and detection of low sugar levels for diabetics to epileptic seizures and hearing impairments.

“I’m now on my fourth dog guide,” Orillia resident Laura Joyce said, noting her current helper is a three-and-a-half-year-old black Labrador retriever named Norma Jean, a pup matched with her a couple of years ago.

Joyce, who lost her vision because of a brain tumour when she was 17, said the funding is needed since it costs $25,000 to raise, train and place each dog guide, helping to increase its handler’s independence, mobility and safety.

“These dogs bring so much joy and independence and companionship,” Joyce said.

After they’re born, the dogs live with a foster family, where “they learn the basics” and experience different stimuli, settings and situations.

From there, they’re matched with someone in need and undergo an intensive training course with the Lions Foundation, striving to build on the bonding process between the dogs and the people with whom they’re paired.

“The Lions Foundation doesn’t receive any money from the government of Canada,” Joyce noted.

Registration for the Orillia walk will begin at 10 a.m., with the walk starting an hour later.

For more information, visit walkfordogguides.com, email blinklj@rogers.com or call Joyce at 705-327-2068.

