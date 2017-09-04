Ontario Baseball Association mosquito-division tournament held in Orillia
An eagle-eyed Cambridge Cubs batter opts not to swing at a low ball from the Sudbury pitcher during their contest Saturday in Orillia. (DAVE DAWSON/THE PACKET & TIMES)
Orillia hosted the 12-team Ontario Baseball Association Select Tournament for the province’s top mosquito-division teams on the weekend.
The host Orillia Royals lost their opening game 7-3 against Southwest London Friday night, then fell 15-7 to North Toronto Saturday and were eliminated from the provincial championship tournament.
The three-day event featured games at Kitchener Park and McKinnell Park.
Other teams — each a regional winner — came from Cambridge, Sudbury, Kanata, Flesherton, Peterborough, Mississauga, Toronto and Richmond Hill.