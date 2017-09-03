Thunderwolves give back to Geneva Park

The newest Thunderwolves in Orillia travelled into the woods Sunday to lend a hand in their new home community.

The first ever Thunderwolves Give Back afternoon took place at Geneva Park in Ramara. About 60 first year students were transported out to the YMCA owned and operated venue to help staff members tidy the park up after a season of use.

Rather than using more staff or hiring labourers to do some of the closing season jobs, Lakehead Orillia students filled those roles, saving the YMCA money and giving the young adults some much needed volunteer experience in the surrounding area. Activities ranged from putting down mulch to slapping a fresh coat of paint on some of the smaller buildings on the grounds.

It was a way for the new students to get a feel for their new home.

“Our students don't really know their community, but a lot of them are looking to find jobs that work within the community,” said Katie Mackenzie, one of the orientation week organizers with the school's Student Success Centre. “We thought the best way to get them out there, to see the different aspects, is to get them to give back.”

The 60 students represent about a quarter of registered frosh for orientation week. When organizers were first mapping out what Thunderwolves Give Back would look like, the number of volunteers proved to be a challenge, as many organizations weren't sure they could meet the demand of so many helping hands at one time.

That was no issue for Geneva Park.

“It feels really good in getting the sense of community and just everyone having a hand in making the park look great,” said Joel Want, leadership co-ordinator at Geneva Park. “It takes a lot to keep this place running, so this help is definitely appreciated."

Giving back to the community during Frosh Week is not a new phenomena at Ontario universities, with tens of thousands of dollars raised each year throughout the province for a variety of causes. Lakehead Orillia has been part of that collective as well, and certainly see nothing wrong with such endeavours.

But organizers wanted to try something new for 2017, with a focus on experiential learning. By being at Gevena Park, the students got to learn more about the way the YMCA helps disadvantaged youth in Simcoe-Muskoka have the time of their young lives each summer.

“We thought this was more valuable for students, so they look back on this experience, that they had more of a hand in doing it,” Mackenzie said. “This way, when they're doing the manual labour, they'll be able to see what's going on (and) what happens when the camps are running. They can talk to the people that run the camps and make those connections, have those relationships.”

As different as Lakehead's take on community involvement might be, for some students, getting out in the community is nothing new.

“We did a little bit of volunteering (in school); it's a place called Vansittart Woods. Kind of like this, maintaining trails and such,” said Kaley Korevaar, a first year student originally from Woodstock. Not knowing how the event would unfold didn't deter her from participating.

“I didn't know exactly what to expect, but why not?” she added.

Lakehead students have been touring the campus and the streets of Orillia since Thursday, when the frosh started moving into residence.

Class start Tuesday morning.

