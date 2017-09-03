If Sunday's October-like weather wasn't enough to convince summer is on the way out, the influx of students into Orillia over the weekend was more than enough proof. Saturday morning, the newest members of the Georgian College Orillia community unpacked their bags at the school's residences. Samantha Hamilton traded in Letterkenny for Mariposa, as the Listowel native is taking the youth and child services program at the Orillia campus.