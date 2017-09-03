BALTIMORE -

As impressive as he has been in his young career, sometimes it feels like you don't know which version of Roberto Osuna will show up on a given day to close out a baseball game.

On a sunny afternoon at Camden Yards it was the dark cloud version of the Blue Jays closer as Osuna blew a save for a major-league high ninth time this season.

The latest hiccup was accomplished in noisy fashion too as Orioles catcher Welington Castillo led off the ninth by crushing an offering over the wall in left field to tie the score at 4-4.

It took a while for the damage to be fully maximized, but a Mark Trumbo walk off single in the 12th off of Danny Barnes took care of it, leading the Orioles to a 5-4, come-from-behind win.

It would have never got to extra innings if Osuna would have been able to do his job, the one he had done so consistently earlier in the season.

“It was my decision, my fault,” Osuna said of the juicy cutter he hung for Castillo to blast his second homer of the game. “I left it a little bit up and then he got a good swing on it.

“It was an execution (thing). I tried to go in there and it didn’t work for me. I’ll take full responsibility. He got the better of me.”

The result was another in a long and still growing list of frustrating Jays losses. They have now lost 13 in walk off fashion and have a major-league leading 12 losses in extra innings.

Some days they get the awesome Osuna, the one who pitched in the all-star game in early July and has 35 saves, second most in the major leagues.

On others, they get the one that doesn’t quite have the killer ability that is the lifeblood of an elite closer. His nine blown saves are the third most by a Jays reliever in a season.

“Osuna has been good and he just didn't execute that one pitch,” said Jays bench coach DeMarlo Halo, who was acting manager again on Sunday with John Gibbons in Texas to deal with some personal business. “If you look at his pitches, they're good, they're crisp. His velocity was up. It was just execution and I'm sure he's not going to make any excuses either. He didn't execute it.”

The crucial homer by Castillo didn’t end the game and the Jays remained alive after two more scoreless innings from call up Carlos Ramirez in the 10th and 11th. The former outfielder has now pitched four innings in his major league career -- all in extras -- and hasn’t allowed a run.

But with Danny Barnes in for the 12th, trouble surfaced again. Jonathan Schoop got things started with a leadoff double, setting the stage for Trumbo’s walk off heroics.

It was Trumbo’s fourth walk off win of the season as the Orioles improved their record to 11-5 vs. the Jays this season. Sunday’s win was particularly significant given that they could ill afford to drop three of four in a series against the last-place team in the division.

But playing in a homer friendly ballpark against a team with a profundity for blowing leads, the Orioles took advantage of the situation by doing what the Jays too often seem incapable.

GAME ON

The Jays had taken a 4-3 lead into the ninth thanks in large part to a three-run Josh Donaldson homer way back in the third inning. But the Orioles chipped away at the lead with Castillo’s first bomb of the afternoon, a solo shot in the third and another from Trumbo in the fourth ... After allowing the Orioles to tie it at 3-3 in the sixth, the Jays took the lead with a contribution from Michael Saunders, his first since returning to the Jays. A pinch-hit Saunders single in the seventh drove in Ryan Goins to make it 4-3 ... The three-run homer by Donaldson continued his power surge at the plate. It was Donaldson’s 10th home run in his past 20 games and 16 in 34. The Bringer of Rain leads the AL with 16 homers since July 27, the kind of numbers that helped him to an MVP season in 2015 ... The blast was the third baseman’s 200th extra-base hit as a Jay ... The Jays record fell to 63-74 as they take this seven-game road trip to Boston for a three-game series starting on Monday at Fenway Park ... Jays left-hander Brett Anderson, making his second start for the team, went six innings allowing seven hits while throwing just 59 pitches.

QUICK HITS

Still no word on whether Gibbons will rejoin the team in Boston. He missed the final two games of the series here ... Another day, another roster move for the Jays. Pitcher Chris Rowley was recalled on Sunday adding more bullpen depth for the team ... The Orioles are now 12-2 in extra-inning games, with three of those coming against the Jays ... Castillo has two multi-homer games this season, both against the Jays ... Hale on the 12 walk off losses: “I didn’t know it was that many. But it also shows that we're in games and we compete for those nine innings or however many innings it takes.”

