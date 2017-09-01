It has been an interesting year for butterflies, but with the arrival of September, the butterfly season is all but over.

Monarchs are making their way south on their seasonal migration to Mexico, where they will spend the winter. A few of the local species will linger and be found right up until the first frost. This fall proves to be interesting, with several reports around Toronto and north to Simcoe County and Muskoka of a very southern butterfly in Ontario — the giant swallowtail.

Swallowtail butterflies are large and colourful with striking wing shapes. The front wings are long and pointed, curving backward at the tips, while the hind wings are forked with long tails. These are what give the family their common name, since their long, projecting hind wings look like the tails of some species of swallows in the bird world. There are more than 550 species of swallowtail butterflies and most of them are tropical, but a few species are found in the north. There are 14 species of the swallowtail subfamily found in Canada and eight species in Ontario. Pipevine and zebra swallowtail butterflies are found in southern Ontario, well south of Simcoe County, while the spicebush swallowtail is also found only in the south — a little farther north but still well south of Simcoe County. The old world swallowtail is found only in the Far North, as far south as Thunder Bay.

The most common swallowtail butterfly species in our area are the Canadian tiger swallowtail in Simcoe County and north to the Hudson Bay Lowlands, and the eastern tiger swallowtail in Simcoe County and south into the United States. These two species overlap in our area and there are hybrids observed every year, so they may not be separate species or even separate subspecies and were once considered one species a few years ago. The other common species in our area is the black swallowtail, observed from early May to early September in Simcoe County. The last species is the one we will cover in this column.

The giant swallowtail butterfly is not only Ontario’s, but also Canada's, largest butterfly. This common and widespread tropical species lives as far north as central and southern Ontario and is a rare stray as far north as Simcoe County and into Muskoka. I believe it breeds in the Minesing Wetlands near Barrie since there have been several records over the years from this area and one of its host plants has a healthy population in this area.

In Ontario, caterpillars have been recorded feeding on hop trees and northern prickly-ash. My records show there have been about 12 confirmed observations of giant swallowtails in Simcoe County but none in Muskoka until this year. I have been keeping records of butterflies for both Muskoka and Simcoe County for more than 40 years. However, this year, from mid-August on, there have been several reports of giant swallowtails in and around Toronto. This is not surprising since there are usually around half a dozen reports of giant swallowtails each year in late summer in the Toronto area. This year, there have been up to 40 reports in that area.

However, things started to get really exciting in Simcoe County with reports of giant swallowtails here during the last week of August. Then, Aug. 28, Barbara Taylor saw a giant swallowtail butterfly at the Bracebridge sewage lagoons in Muskoka. This is the first record for the species that I know of for Muskoka. We now have to watch closely to see how many more giant swallowtail butterflies we observe in the north. It does not usually come this far north, so the late summer of 2017 may set some new records.

This summer, on Aug. 2, during the Pelee Island butterfly count, our teams observed 61 giant swallowtail butterflies, with my team recording 20 of them and the team on the southern tip of Pelee Island recording 31. Some years in early August, we record as many as 150 giant swallowtail butterflies, with up to 100 in my team area along Stone Road Alvar. I am wondering if the reason we are observing so many of these mostly southern butterflies in late August is that they moved ahead of the storms, like Hurricane Harvey, coming in from the south. Harvey was mainly in the west around Texas and Louisiana, but other, smaller storms were moving north from Florida along the Gulf Coast.

Watch for giant swallowtails this coming week in Simcoe County. This large yellow and black butterfly likes to feed on the nectar of flowers in gardens and could be seen around blooms of butterfly bush at this time of year. Over the years, I have planted several pollinator gardens in the Orillia; these would be good locations to watch for giant swallowtails — places like Scout Valley beside the Regan House, Tudhope Park at the pollinator gardens on the shores of Lake Couchiching or beside the Kids for Turtles Environmental Education office. One of the best locations may be the pollinator garden in front of the Leacock Home or any of the private gardens in Orillia that have large blooming native plants in them.

Please watch for this giant butterfly over the next few weeks and report any observations to me for my records.

Bob Bowles is a local naturalist. He can be contacted at rbowles@rogers.com.