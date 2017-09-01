Royals’ rinsers set a trend

For the banquet following the coronation of George III and Queen Charlotte in 1760, the organizers conceived the idea of flooding Westminster Hall with light the moment the new king and queen entered.

Three thousand candles in 52 chandeliers were to be lit by teams of men at the perfect moment. Unfortunately, the service went on for hours and the coronation procession didn’t reach Westminster Hall until nearly 8 p.m. Horace Walpole commented the arrival, in near darkness, was “like a funeral, nothing being discernible but the plumes of the Knights of Bath, which seemed the hearse.” When the candles were finally lit, the wicks, which had been soaked in oil to make them burn more brightly, began to break off and “great masses of burning flax descended upon the spectators for nearly half a minute.” With order finally restored, the candlelight revealed a glittering scene: spectacular displays of gold and silver plate, sparkling glass, towers of fruit and flowers and, set at each place, a stunning new innovation — individual wine-glass rinsers like the ones pictured here.

Then, as now, royalty led fashion and it wasn’t long before every stylish dining table in England was graced with these useful yet rather eccentric objects.

Formal dinners of the period consisted of six or more courses with as many as 10 dishes in each course. Lest you gasp, remember service was à la française, with all of the dishes in a course set on the table at the same time and diners helping themselves to what they wanted to taste. Quantities were small and no one expected or intended to eat something of every dish. But everyone expected and intended to partake of the many different wines that were served.

The late 18th century saw a remarkable increase in the variety, quantity and quality of wine offered at dinners. Claret, burgundy, Rhone wines, Tokay from Hungary and hock (the generic name for all German white wines) were all popular, as were Madeira, port and sherry, but there was none of the differentiation there is now given to the shape or size of glasses used for different wines. Glasses were all quite small, with a short stem and variations on a trumpet- or funnel-shaped bowl.

Glass in the 18th century was expensive, and crystal even more so, so a certain degree of economy prevailed at even the most luxuriously appointed tables, and diners expected to use the same glass for several wines. Even the king, although serving as many as 12 wines during dinner, provided his guests with only three glasses at their places. Before the second half of the century, a large bowl, known as a Monteith, was filled with cool water and kept on the sideboard during dinner. Servants would take a guest's glass to it to be rinsed. Monteiths were usually made of silver or other metal and had a notched rim on which the foot of the glass rested, suspending the bowl in the cool water until it was required again. Once seen in public for the first time after the coronation, it didn’t take long for individual wine rinsers (sometimes called coolers) to make the Monteith obsolete.

The charming pot-bellied rinser at the left is an excellent example of those made between about 1775 and 1790. It has a single lip on which to balance the stem of a glass, is fairly heavy glass and is decorated only with a ribbed band. The pontil mark on the base has been ground away and has a smooth surface and crisp edges — a good indication the rinser was hand blown rather than machine moulded. The single lip is typical of the earliest rinsers. The undecorated rinser at the back-right is about the same date but has the second lip that was added shortly after rinsers came into fashion in order to make them appear symmetrical.

The rinser at the centre-front dates to about 1810. It is decorated with a panelled band at the base and a row of narrow fluting, and the more upright, straight-sided bowl was designed to accommodate the longer-stemmed glasses popular at this date. In it is one of the two champagne flutes shown.

Champagne! It is said the English consumed more champagne than even the French in the 18th and early 19th centuries: “It flowed like water at Carlton House” (the residence of George III when he was Prince of Wales) and Beau Brummell, the famous dandy, swore that it was the secret to his famously highly polished boots. One of the first references to a “champagne” glass was made by Disraeli in 1832 in a letter to his sister when he described a “saucer of ground glass mounted on a pedestal of cut glass” from which he drank champagne at a dinner. Until the 1830s, champagne was drunk from the same type of glass used for serving fine ale or cider (both of which also had bubbles), called a flute. The bowl was conical or funnel shaped and the flute had a relatively short stem, which, after 1800, was decorated with a knop, as seen in the example here. Decoration like the flat panels and diamond-cut band on these glasses was fashionable in the first decade or so of the 19th century. Unlike the modern champagne flute, late-18th- and early-19th-century ones were seldom more than six inches tall.

The final wine glass rinser, shown at the back, is Anglo-Irish glass. Heavy taxation on glass in England in the 1770s meant many companies transferred production to Ireland, and beautiful glass combining elegant English forms with high-quality Irish craftsmanship was produced for a period between about 1760 and 1820. The rinser here is typically heavy for its size and has the slight grey tone common to Irish glass. It has a refined barrel shape and is decorated with the restrained elegance expected of 18th-century Irish glass — simple pillar cutting and stepped bands on the body and a rim contoured to match the pillar cutting.

In the 1840s and 1850s, rinsers were wider and shallower to accommodate the larger wine glasses that came into fashion. Later examples often have more elaborate cut or engraved decoration than the early rinsers seen here. Then, about 1860, Victorian diners enthusiastically embraced the new mania for a different size and shape of glass for each wine consumed, and wine glass coolers, like the Monteith, which had preceded them, became obsolete — charming curiosities consigned to history.

Gay Guthrie has an extensive background in antiques and the decorative arts. This fall, she is offering an antiques-appreciation course through the Orillia department of parks, recreation and culture. She can be reached at g.guthrie@sympatico.ca.