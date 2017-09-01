It's an emotional time for parents across the region.

While some are likely excited to see their children embark on the next chapter of their lives at post-secondary institutions in Orillia and Barrie, all must be wondering how the time went by so fast.

“I cried when my first one went to university,” Sabrina Tarasca said Thursday afternoon as she dropped off her 18-year-old daughter, Michelle, at Orillia's Lakehead University campus.

“The second's a little easier to take. You've been through the experience already, so it's not as tough.”

She joined thousands of parents across the province hitting the road this week with their adult children in vehicles filled with clothes and other essentials.

Michelle Tarasca, who travelled with her parents from Bolton to start her new adventure, said she's excited to begin the next chapter in her life.

“I'm going to miss home, but this should be fun,” said Tarasca, who will be studying criminology at the University Avenue school. “It's all going to be new and different.”

Kelly McColgan is starting a two-year education degree at Lakehead this fall, having already acquired a bachelor of arts from Guelph University.

“I'm here this week as a floor captain in residence,” McColgan said as he loaded other students' stuff from their parents' cars onto a waiting trolley.

McColgan said from his own experiences and the many smiles he saw while helping out, the time has come for what's a major change in the lives of both parent and child.

“I think they're happy to be free, both the parents and the kids,” he said. “You see some parents who look a little upset, but for the most part, everyone's happy.”

Students will begin arriving with their parents at the city's Georgian College campus Saturday.

From 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., vehicles carrying students, parents and supplies head to the Memorial Avenue school's residence from all over Ontario and beyond.

Staff and student volunteers will be on hand throughout the process to ensure everything runs smoothly, with students getting a chance to meet their new roommates.

