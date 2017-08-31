A hearty mix of entertainment and sporting skills hits Barnfield Recreation Centre Sunday.

That's when WrestleOrillia takes centre stage with as many as 15 professional wrestlers heading to the city for the inaugural event.

"It's going to be really good," said organizer Carmine De Santo, who runs the downtown Dr. Comics store where he also sells a range of wrestling memorabilia, comics and magazines.

Starting at 5 p.m., attendees can meet the wrestlers, including homegrown favourites David Tomar Ayala and Buck Gunderson.

After that, a number of matches will heat up the site with the likes of legend Davey Boy Smith Jr. and UFC hall-of-famer Dan Severn hitting the ring.

Tickets range from $20 for general admission to $40 for a VIP ticket that includes early admission, special seating in the front three rows and an event poster.

De Santo, who pointed out wrestling legends André the Giant and Hulk Hogan performed in the city in the 1970s, said that hopes are high this will become an annual city event.

"This is an event for the whole family," De Santo said. "And Barnfield's a perfect venue."