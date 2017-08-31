While it might seem like just another city-owned parking lot, this particular downtown site actually represents a weekly place of refuge and hope for hundreds.

But after a complaint earlier this year, the local Salvation Army corps hasn't been able to use the Heritage lot off Colborne Street between West and Peter streets for its Friday night street outreach initiative.

The mobile initiative started operating at the Heritage lot site in January 2016 and has proven popular with those looking for a hot meal, fellowship and personal-care and essential items like underwear, socks and mittens during the colder months.

"We had a call from bylaw and they had a complaint," Orillia Salvation Army commanding officer captain Chad Ingram said, adding they never leave garbage behind and had never had a previous problem.

"We don't know who made the complaint or what it's related to. We have no issues with the town."

But that complaint started a process that's now meandering its way through city hall.

Earlier this week, council referred the issue to legislative services for a future report to council committee.

"The city's business licensing bylaw stipulates that a mobile catering truck is not permitted to operate on public property without approval from council," legislative services manager Shawn Crawford said.

"The Salvation Army was given approval a number of years ago to operate their truck at Morningstar Park, but now they are seeking approval to operate in lot number one instead."

Coun. Pat Hehn said she hopes the issue can be resolved to everyone's satisfaction.

"I think it's very valuable," said Hehn, who along with her daughter helped with the program's previous incarnation.

"The value of having it in one stationary location is you have more time to spend with people. It's a good outreach program."

But while the mobile initiative has since found a new space a short distance away thanks to an undisclosed business owner, the site just isn't large enough to offer a long-term solution, according to Ingram.

Ingram said those using the Friday program aren't necessarily the same clientele who will visit one of the city's three food banks or even access other Salvation Army services.

"The Friday night street ministry is unique in itself in that it's a kind of non-threatening environment," he said. "Since January of this year, we have served nearly 2,800 meals in the downtown area."

Ron VanDeursen, who coordinates emergency disaster services on a volunteer basis for the local agency, said the program has proven popular with locals needing help.

"We're here rain or shine to help those who are at-risk," he said. "We don't advertise it, it's all word-of-mouth."

As well, VanDeursen said the initiative has served as a great training aid for the dozens of Salvation Army volunteers involved with emergency disaster services.

"We have 32 volunteers and three team leaders," VanDeursen said, noting local volunteers were involved with the flood-response teams dispatched to Minden earlier this year. "We also have a family doctor as part of the team."

VanDeursen's also excited about the new mobile food truck the Orillia corps will soon be getting to help both locally and in other areas when disaster strikes.

"We'll be able to cook right on the spot and serve 500 meals a day," he said.

