Opioid deaths growing: report

Skyrocketing opioid deaths continue to garner headlines across the country and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's annual community report shows this region isn't immune.

The organization's 2016-17 outlook focuses on a wide range of health issues, including the impending epidemic related to opioids that's currently sweeping the country.

"This year's report features the health unit's collaborative response to the increasing number of opioid overdoses in Simcoe Muskoka," said Dr. Charles Gardner, chief medical officer of health for the regional health agency. "The province is having an issue with that, and we're not exempt."

According to the report, the total number of opioid-related deaths in 2014 exceeded the number of people killed in motor-vehicle collisions on provincial roads.

"Locally, we are not immune from painkiller misuse and addiction," the report states. "The death rate from opioids in Simcoe Muskoka is higher than the Ontario rate. In 2015, there were 43 opioid deaths in Simcoe Muskoka, including eight that were related to fentanyl."

While the report determined all age groups are affected, the issue is more concentrated among young males. From 2011 to 2015 for example, the opioid poisoning death rate among adult males aged 25 to 44 was 19.2 deaths per 100,000 population, which was significantly higher than any other age group in either gender. This demographic also had the highest rate of emergency room visits due to opioid poisoning.

"There has also been a significant upward trend in the opioid poisoning emergency department visit rates in Simcoe Muskoka, which has been higher than provincial rates since 2004."

As well, area residents living in the bottom 20% of household income experienced double the rate of opioid poisoning emergency department visits when compared with the region's top income earners.

Besides these startling figures, Gardner said the annual report works to provide a summary of the health unit's accomplishments, highlights action taken on the agency's strategic priorities and profiles emerging public-health issues.

"Throughout the report, the importance of the collaborative relationships we have with our partners and stakeholders to enhance the health and well-being of the residents and communities of Simcoe Muskoka is emphasized," he said.

As well, he noted this year's issue also outlines the various ways the health unit has developed a closer working relationship with local health integration networks (LHINs) as per an earlier provincial policy directive.

"The legislation confirms and expands on the strong local ties the health unit has already established with the two LHINs in our area," he said. "The board of health is committed to working closely with the LHINs."

The report also identifies positive inroads the agency has made over the past year in other areas relating to dental health, actions being taken related to health impacts connected to climate change and promoting better health for those living in poverty, including the working poor and seniors.

"We advocated for a basic income guarantee," Gardner said, noting the health unit's demographic profile shows younger residents living in the southern region with an aging population residing in north Simcoe and Muskoka.

"There were 14 (program performance) targets outlined by the province in 2016 and we met all but one of them," he said, noting that represented an improvement over previous years.

As well, Gardner noted the health unit's inspection connection website had more than 87,000 visits for those interested in learning how a restaurant fared following a health inspector's visit.

"I think people really appreciate having that kind of information available," he said, noting the agency conducted 7,565 total inspections during the year with some establishments receiving one visit while others might have seen multiple inspections.

