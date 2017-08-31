Letter: You're all stars

On behalf of the Starry Night organizing committee and all the event venues, I’d like to sincerely thank everyone who came out and supported this event.

Once again, it was a magical evening with tremendous energy and a positive vibe that lifted the spirits of everyone involved. It is a joy to show off the incredible breadth and depth of artistic and creative talent in this community, and each year it surprises even us how many studios, galleries and shops there are in the downtown that promote original work by local artists year-round — this year, 35 venues. It is most gratifying and encouraging to see this skill appreciated by so many people. We encourage patrons to hang onto their maps, as you never know when you might need to buy a piece of art!

It would not be possible to present this special evening each year without the generous and faithful support of our sponsors. A huge thank you for financial and in-kind support goes out to Sunshine Radio 89.1, the Downtown Orillia Management Board, the Packet & Times, the new Classical 102.9 FM, Gilbert Guitars, the City of Orillia and Marci Csumrik from RE/MAX Orillia Realty. Marci’s support, in particular, goes toward the Win Your Art program, which bolsters the purchase of original art. This, in turn, heartens both artists and venues.

We’d also like to thank two very special volunteers. Makoe (a.k.a. Michael Stephens) and Anne Knegt were a tremendous help the day of the event, making important last-minute deliveries and assisting with physical set-up. I would also like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of some very busy people who nonetheless stepped up to be on the organizing committee to pull this event together. Patti Agapi (Studio 204), Lucy McGarvey (The Shadowbox), Stephanie Stanton (ArT & Home), Pat Beecham (Orillia Fine Arts Association) and Courtney Thompson (Downtown Orillia Management Board) have been working diligently since January to pull it all together. Thank you, all!

And again, our thanks to the most important element of all — the people who came out and enjoyed the evening and exhilarated the venues and artists. Your support and enthusiasm inspires us all to continue to bring creative expression to Orillia.

Linda Tiffin

Chair, Starry Night organizing committee