Jubilee Chorale ready for new season

The Jubilee Chorale will begin rehearsals for the 2017-18 year of singing Sept. 6.

This will be the second year as conductor for Brent Mayhew. Building on high standards set in the previous season, Mayhew looks forward to improving all vocal music skills with the goal of having an enjoyable evening at the same time.

The Jubilee Chorale schedules two main concerts during the year — one to celebrate the Christmas season and one concert in the spring. The chorale also plans concerts to support charitable organizations during the year at Christmas and in February. Giving back to the community is a strong focus for or this group. Their first appearance this year will be at the Orillia Farmers' Market Sept. 30, as they participate in Conduct Us. This is an opportunity for the community to experience first-hand what it is like to sing in a four-part choir.

The theme of the music chosen for the Christmas season is “Christmas through the Ages.” This touches on music ranging from Cantique de Jean Racine (from the fourth century) and a Madrigal Christmas (1500s) to Song for a Winter’s Night (Gordon Lightfoot) as well as Rockin’ Down the Chimney, which is a lot of fun for the chorale and the audience.

As conductor of the Jubilee Chorale, Mayhew is looking forward to welcoming new members into the group. All voices (soprano, alto, tenor, bass) are invited to come out and see what the group is all about. There are no auditions. The chorale rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at St. David’s Anglican Lutheran Church, 133 James St. W.

For more information, visit jubileechorale.org.