Hawkestone Singers welcoming new voices

Calling all singers. The Hawkestone Singers welcome new members to join the informal group of people who love to sing four-part harmony.

It is a non-profit, adult community choir that sings a varied selection of traditional and contemporary choral music, including popular hit songs. Auditions are not necessary. The choir welcomes both novice singers and experienced sight readers.

There will be opportunities for soloist and small group ensembles at their organized events.

The singers organize two concerts a year — at Christmas and in the spring — as well as performances in retirement homes and other local venues.

The Hawkestone Singers have announced Terry Therien will be the new choir director this year. Therien is a local professional musician who enjoys directing music, performing and teaching. Her recent musical-theatre directing credits include All Shook Up and Hats! with South Simcoe Theatre, and Spamalot with Mariposa Arts Theatre. She has a performer’s ARCT from the Royal Conservatory in voice as well as piano.

Rehearsals are Thursdays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Hawkestone Community Hall, 3 Allen St. in Hawkestone, Oro-Medonte Township.

The rehearsals for the season start Sept. 7 and run to May. Registration starts at 7 p.m.

New members are welcome during the month of September.

For further details, contact Catherine Riffer-Wessel at 705-984-7110 or email hawkestonesingers@gmail.com.

You can also check out recent and past performances and other information about the choir on its Facebook page — search for “Hawkestone Singers Community Choir.”