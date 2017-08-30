Welcome to high school

PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES While many teachers and students might be cursing those who dare say the dreaded "S" word, school starts in Orillia next week, and the newest secondary students got a head-start Wednesday. Grade 9 orientation was held at area high schools, with a day full of activities set for students and their parents to get to know the new digs. The day also provided students a chance to pick up locks for their lockers and pay their activity and sports fees, just as theses students were doing at Twin Lakes Secondary School.