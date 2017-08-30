Two charged in Severn break-ins

Police have arrested two people following a string of break-and-enters in Severn last week.

Orillia OPP investigated four occurrences in the township between Aug. 24 and 27, a news release stated. Two males have been charged, but police are not releasing their names because one of the two is a young offender.

Police charged the youth with four counts of break and enter, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of unauthorized use of credit card and mischief. Police also charged an adult male with three counts of break and enter, two counts of unauthorized use of credit card and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police remind residents property crime can happen anywhere and any time. During this investigation, police said some victims expressed they felt it was safe because they lived in the township. However, it has been proven property crimes can happen anywhere, especially crimes of opportunity.