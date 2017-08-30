Traffic stop yields multiple charges

A Tay Township man is facing a long list of charges following a routine traffic stop Monday.

Police say the man's vehicle was stopped on Highway 12 in Tay just after 9 p.m. for a traffic violation. Once the Southern Georgian Bay OPP officer started talking to the man, the officer suspected alcohol had been consumed.

A roadside test was administered and further investigation revealed the man was driving under suspension.

Johnathan Latour, 43, is charged with impaired driving, driving with an open container of liquor, driving while suspended, driving without validation, driving without insurance and failing to surrender a permit.

He will answer the charges in Midland court Sept. 7.