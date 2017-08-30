That’s a wrap

SUBMITTED The U12 Orillia Lightning travel team finished its summer soccer season with a dinner at the team's sponsor, The Shack Eatery. As a sign of appreciation, the team presented restaurant employee -- and fellow U17 Lightning member -- Miguel Cruz with a signed team jersey after fuelling up for one last scrimmage to end the season. Games were played from Barrie to Huntsville and Wasaga Beach to Peterborough. With many new players to the team, it was a quick learning curve for the group, with the second half of the season showing much-improved play. Team members included Carson Stiles, Curtis Ashkewe, Landon Ball, Levon White, Quinn Meeks, Landon Fox, Jake Dunn, Konnor Codlin, Isaac Locker, Michael Harper, Ridley Tucker, Noah Goguen, Brogen Long, Zachary Eaton and coach Chad White.