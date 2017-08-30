Solid finish for Sox

The Orillia Papa John's White Sox have finished their South Simcoe Minor Baseball Association bantam house-league season as divisional finalists.

Going into the final-weekend double-knockout championships as the lowest seed and having a 1-1 record did not discourage this gritty group of young men in this past weekend's baseball action in Thornton.

Taking on Ivy Friday in the quarter-finals, Prestan Reed was perfect at the plate and Tanner Bonia and Cameron Kloostra combined strong pitching efforts as the White Sox defeated and eliminated Ivy 7-5 at the historic Elmgrove diamond.

Advancing to the semifinals Saturday, the White Sox took on Collingwood, to whom they had lost both decisions to earlier in the year. After a three-hour delay, starting pitcher Jacob Hammill allowed four runs over four innings en route to a 12-6 victory for the White Sox. Thomas Strain and Tyler Gaston were strong at the plate while Nathan Kent and Dawson Slessor earned defensive-player-of-the-game honours.

Advancing to the finals Sunday meant playing the New Lowell Knights, the only undefeated team in the tournament and against whom the White Sox were 0-2 during the season. Since the tournament was double-knockout format, the White Sox would have to defeat New Lowell twice, and Orillia was determined to take on the challenge.

In Game 1, Kloostra went four for four at the plate, Curtis Cairns went three for four and team captain Gavin Lapp drilled a three-run triple to lead the White Sox to an upset win, 13-11, over the second-seeded and previously undefeated Knights. Early in the game, catcher Hammill threw out three base runners, and late in the game closed out the Knights with a save, taking over pitching duties from reliever Lapp and starter Bonia. This victory set up up an immediate rematch between the two teams for the divisional championship.

A strong start by the Knights put them ahead 5-1 after the first inning, but the White Sox continued their gritty play and were rewarded by scoring seven unanswered runs over the next four innings on account of strong base running and a key double play to take an 8-5 lead into the final inning. Tensions were high as the White Sox loaded the based with one out, but a key out at the plate and stellar pitching kept Orillia from scoring additional runs, taking the game to the bottom half of the final inning.

White Sox closer Lapp struck out the first batter and, after a walk, the second batter was caught trying to steal second by Hammill. Anticipation was high for the White Sox. However, the heart of the Knights order was coming to bat. Strong at-bats from the Knights' top of the order put the next three players on base and, while both teams were under significant pressure, the Knights were able to score two runs, cutting the deficit to one. Orillia's improbable comeback was cut short as the next and final batter of the game hit a sharp ground-ball single, which was the difference as the New Lowell Knights completed a stunning two-out, four-run, come-from-behind victory, defeating Orillia 9-8. Defensive-player-of-the-game honours for the White Sox went to first-baseman Kloostra and shortstop Lapp.

Team coaches thank the players for a tremendous finish to the season and for representing Orillia with integrity and class. They also thank parents and team sponsor Papa John's Pizza for their support.