Search ends after false alarm

NATHAN TAYLOR/THE PACKET & TIMES A report of a swimmer having disappeared in Lake Simcoe turned out to be a false alarm, police believe, but first responders weren't taking any chances. Emergency crews were called Tuesday evening to an area near Kitchener Park in Orillia after someone reported seeing a person go under the water and not resurface. Orillia OPP, Simcoe County paramedics and firefighters from Orillia, Rama and Ramara scoured the area as an OPP helicopter circled above. They soon found someone who had been swimming in the area at the time. Further investigation was undertaken and it was determined the person the caller probably saw was likely the swimmer who had been found safe at home.