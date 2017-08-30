Orillia Suns tryouts coming up

The Orillia Suns Volleyball Club is holding tryouts for the 2017-18 Ontario Volleyball Association season.

The Suns offer rep-team opportunities for girls from the ages of nine to 18. More information about age-group eligibility is available at orilliasunsvolleyball.com on the tryout page or by calling Kris Parnham at 705-326-0954.

The tryout schedule is as follows:

Age 12U: Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at Severn Shores Public School, 2746 Cumberland Rd., Cumberland Beach, and Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. at Orchard Park Public School, 24 Calverley St. in Orillia.

Age 13U: Sept. 12 at 7 p.m at Severn Shores Public School, and Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. at Monsignor Lee Catholic School, 14 Fittons Rd. E. in Orillia.

Age 14U: Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Twin Lakes Secondary School, 381 Birch St. in Orillia, and Sept. 18 at 7 p.m., also at Twin Lakes.

Age 15U: Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at Monsignor Lee Catholic School, and Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Twin Lakes Secondary School.

Age 16U: Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at Orillia Secondary School, 250 Collegiate Dr., and Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Twin Lakes Secondary School.

Age 17U: Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. at Orillia Secondary School, and Sept. 14 at 7 p.m., also at Orillia Secondary School.

Age 18U: Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. at Orillia Secondary School.