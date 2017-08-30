Orillia Fall Fair ready for 167th year

With Labour Day coming up this weekend, that means the Orillia Fall Fair is just around the corner.

The 167th edition of the local fall classic takes place Sept. 8 to 10 at the farigrounds, owned and operated by the Orillia and District Agricultural Society. The 55-acre parcel of land in Severn Township has the been the fair's home for more than 50 years.

Volunteers with the ag society were busy last weekend, getting the grounds cleaned up and slapping fresh coats of paint on many of the buildings. Society president Bob Bowles estimates about 20 people came out to help make ODAS Park fair-ready.

For Bowles, the society has to continue to evolve with the changing times to ensure an event such as a fall fair remains relevant for residents in Orillia and the surrounding area. Gone are the days when the vast majority of the population would be living in rural areas.

"The whole idea of the agricultural society is to promote growing your own food, engaging people in livestock and farming," he explained. "Farming has changed now, so more of the focus now is on food sustainability: growing fresh, local food."

One way the layout of the fairgrounds could change is at the racetrack. There isn't horse racing at the fair anymore, so perhaps part of that land could be better served being divided into community plots for growing fruits and vegetables, Bowles said.

Whatever changes are made, however, are done so with the continued success of the fall fair in mind.

"The fall fair is our cornerstone, our main event," Bowles said. "But over the years, people have changed, farming has changed, the ways we communicate has changed. So, we have to modernize, move ahead. We have to change the fair a wee bit."

Planned changes have included the installation of wireless internet at ODAS Park, which will benefit both the organizers and vendors on site. As well, improvements to the roller rink are being undertaken.

One inadvertent change this year is to the midway usually found at the fair. The fair's midway, as many have come to expect it, won't be occurring.

"The midway people have gone out of business and they just let us know recently," Bowles said. "We'll have games, bouncy castles and food vendors and everything like that, but it won't be the traditional midway because we haven't had time (to replace the former company)."

The fair kicks off Sept. 8 at noon, with the senior ambassador competition taking place that evening at 7:30 p.m. Bowles is excited for an expanded beer tent this year, with live music highlighting the programming Friday and Saturday nights.

One thing that won't change is the excitement generated by two of the main attractions of the weekend. Tractor pulls take place Friday and Saturday nights, while the demolition derby tears up the track Saturday afternoon.

Admission to the fair is $8 for adults on Friday and $10 on Saturday and Sunday. A weekend pass is $20. Admission is free for children younger than 14. Parking is free.

A free shuttle to ODAS Park will also be operated from various spots in the city all weekend. Catch the bus at the Orillia Opera House, Fittons-West Mall, Legion Complex, Mariposa Place and the County Fair Plaza.

