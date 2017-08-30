MTO to report on bypass speed limit

The province is listening to the city's request to make the Highway 12 bypass safer for schoolchildren.

City council requested the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) conduct a comprehensive review of traffic and safety concerns along the Highway 12 bypass earlier in the year. Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca recently updated Mayor Steve Clarke on the progress.

"I have asked ministry staff to conduct a speed limit reduction analysis along the Highway 12 bypass and look at the opportunities to improve intersection and pedestrian safety," Del Duca wrote in a letter to the mayor. "We expect the review to completed by October."

The city will learn the findings of the review and any recommendations later in the fall.

The question of pedestrian safety in the area was first formally raised at an Orillia Police Services Board meeting in March.

Board member Rick Fraracci suggested a reduction in speed and other safety measures are necessary on Highway 12's Orillia bypass as its speed reflects its previous intentions -- for motorists to bypass the city -- rather than its current uses.

The speed limit on the stretch between Atherley Road and Mississaga Street is 80 km/h, which would have been sufficient when the road was first built, Fraracci argued at the time. But when the three schools in the area are combined with increased development in the south end, commuter vehicle and pedestrian foot traffic has begun to outweigh the through traffic looking to scoot around the city's core.

Accordingly, he argued, the speed limit should be lowered and further controls to improve pedestrian safety should be enacted.

Highway 12 is not under the city's control, which makes changing anything from the speed limit to the timing of the traffic lights more complicated than a mere resolution of council. However, the MTO has been a willing partner in making areas safer, as Mayor Steve Clarke had hoped it would be all along.

In his letter, Del Duca highlighted the "oversized School Crossing Ahead signs" that were installed at both Forest Street and Gill Street last spring.