Board seeks city's help in trash clean-up

Orillia's downtown merchants are hopeful the city is keen to help pitch in.

The Downtown Orillia Management Board has written to city council, asking for help with garbage removal following non-business improvement area (BIA) events.

"The BIA has received complaints after Canada Day and the Scottish Festival from residents, visitors and shop owners about the garbage left behind and/or overflowing garbage in the bins after a parade and on long or busy weekends," Lisa Thomson-Roop, board manager, wrote in a letter to council.

Clean-up staff are already employed each weekend in the summer, but the shift runs only from 6 to 10 a.m. These employees tidy up the downtown core following the nightlife, making it more "welcoming to visitors," Thomson-Roop wrote.

Some merchants are also helping to keep the downtown clean by emptying overflowing bins throughout the day.

"We don't anticipate the clean-up will be required that often. However, if there is (a) city truck, such as a parks vehicle, that could pick up the tagged bags on those busy long weekends, it would go a long way in ensuring the downtown is kept as clean as possible," Thomson-Roop wrote.

Garbage removal following BIA-organized events, such as the Classic Car Show or other street festivals, is looked after by the BIA.

The letter was placed on council's consent agenda at its last meeting. The recommended motion to refer the matter to council committee, and request a report from the environmental services and operations and parks, recreation and culture departments, was passed.