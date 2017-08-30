Arts community does it again

I did not get to all of the galleries and venues at Starry Night. I'd like to meet the person who did.

When Starry Night started 13 years ago, ringleaders Kim Campbell, Xavier Fernandes, Liz Schamehorn and other members of the Zephyr Gallery conceived a major event for the galleries in what would become the Arts District. Eleven venues -- it seems their comprehension of 'major' was short of the mark for what it would become (34 venues this year).

I spoke with some artists toward the end of the evening, when things settled down a bit, and they were happy to have sold some pieces of substantial value. At Suite 204, Greg Thompson said at one point he thought there were more people in the small second-floor gallery at 5 Peter St. S. he shares with Patti Agapi than there were on the street.

Down the hall at The Studio, Travis Shilling had his work up for a change. All of the pieces were new and, interestingly, several were done in a style I've not seen Shilling do before.

At Lee Contemporary, Tanya Cunnington and Bewabon Shilling were showing Dan Nuttall's work. He won the 2015 Orillia Museum of Art and History (OMAH) Canadian Landscape Show, and Cunnington was still excited to have Nuttall's work to exhibit even though the show has been up for two weeks.

I started at Moose Factory of Orillia, Charles Pachter's place, got a great parking spot for the night and saw his freshly landscaped garden, which is art in itself. Here, he could have said he thought there were as many people at his gallery as there were two blocks away in the Arts District and he would have been closer to correct.

On the third floor of OMAH, the Orillia Fine Arts Association (OFAA) had work from many of the dozens of members on display. I saw work form artists I didn't even know were here in town. I recall the work of three in particular as outstanding. I thought I'd snag their names from the OFAA website, but only Susan Rudoler's is jumping out at me.

Will McGarvey had some interesting commentary pieces about situations south of the border among dozens of other new pieces in his gallery.

The winners of the Streets Alive project were announced. Fifth ($750) was Rebecca Allen, fourth ($1,000) was Chris Murray, third ($2,500) was Laura Parna, second ($5,000) was Carley McCutcheon, and Bernie Logan won the $10,000 grand prize. The winning maple leaf is in front of the Orillia Opera House; it's the one with stained glass and a solar panel that charges batteries so it can light up at night.

Leslie Fournier announced next year's project, the 10th, would be a retrospective of all of the various pieces including the early projects with the banners. Some popular ones will come back, and some pieces will be redone or updated.

Additionally, a dozen of this year's maple leaves and a dozen new pieces based on the Story Pole theme will be featured at the GTA's Diwali this fall. The pieces will be on a road show of sorts from Markham through to Mississauga.

I'm still pooped from the night and looking forward to next year.

The Champlain Monument was supposed to be removed and refurbished and a new base made last fall. As you can see (go ahead and take a look -- I'll wait), nothing's changed. I understand that will happen soon.

If you have been paying attention, many people, especially our friends across the lake, have issues with the lower side pieces of the monument. Some people think those are going to disappear altogether. Not so, as I understand it.

A plan is afoot to create some additional art that will explain those side pieces and correct the record regarding what things were really like. Mike Shillolo, after reading the Truth and Reconciliation Commission report that called for review all plaques and monuments relating to Indigenous history, decided to make something happen.

As an officer of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, he managed to convince the delegates at last month's convention to donate $25,000 toward the cause of creating something. It's seed money, really; it will take a lot more to do something as substantial as the monument itself.

Sherry Lawson, the Chippewas of Rama First Nation administrator of heritage services, doesn't believe removing the offending elements should happen.

"There will be an alternative history beside the Champlain Monument in that park. Nothing's happening to the monument. We're going to install something that will help tell people what our perspective is on the history of life when Champlain was here," she said.

The City of Orillia, Parks Canada, Shillolo and the folks in Rama have been meeting and will continue to meet. An artist is expected to have a proposal in the fall to work with.

"We definitely have a Rama First Nation-based artist who has done many other art installations throughout the province," said Lawson.

Two things are sure. One, it won't be a companion statue -- that's not an Ojibway thing.

"We don't have a word in our language for 'statue,'" Lawson explained.

And, it won't be a totem pole. That, too, is not something the Ojibway did.

"If you look up totem poles, you won't find an Ojibway one in the bunch," said Lawson.

There was an interesting art piece at in the rotunda at Casino Rama that had images of people from the Rama community telling their story, and you could listen to it. Maybe it will be something like that.

