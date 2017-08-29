Black, Madigan bringing comedy to Casino Rama

Kathleen Madigan remembers the night she and Lewis Black became good friends. It was in Chicago, the first time they'd ever worked together.

Like so many friendships, it started at a bar and involved a bit of adventure and some good Scotch.

"There was this giant library ladder and there was a bottle of Scotch at the top of that ladder. I don't drink Scotch... and neither of us had any money. The guy's like, 'Well, it's really expensive.' And (Black) goes, 'I don't care. I want to see you climb the ladder to get the Scotch,''' Madigan recalled. "I'm like, 'Well, this guy's fun.'"

Since that night, the two have graduated from smoky comedy clubs to soft-seat theatres, Netflix and cable specials, and possibly the longest-running segment in the history of The Daily Show -- Back in Black.

Now, they're headed north of the border for the 49th Parallel Tour.

The duo called in from New York City last week, as they were getting set for a 12-day jaunt across the country, playing 10 shows in five provinces. Beginning Sept. 6 in Calgary, the itinerary includes a Sept. 15 date at Casino Rama.

"The shows are really secondary to the primary purpose of the trip, which is to try to find a place to hide," Black said. "We really would like to hide out until this stuff down here blows over ... We're not looking for citizenship."

Black, of course, is referring to the unrest and unease caused by the presidency of Donald Trump, a man Black described with several colourful adjectives.

Attacking the president and his administration through comedy is difficult, Black and Madigan seemed to agree, but not thanks to any sort of freedom-of-speech restrictions, nor fears of reprisals from the president's supporters.

"It's hard to satirize something that's already satiric," Black said. "How are you supposed to make something funnier that's already funny?"

Not that people aren't trying.

"Then, by the time you do, it's already been on Saturday Night Live three times in a row and 50 other comics are thinking the same thing," Madigan added.

About half the conversation with Madigan and Black was spent talking about the politics of the United States. Don't expect a similar ratio when they take the stage in mid-September. For Madigan, a lot of her act will revolve around observations from her personal life, including her pieces centred on her family. Black's material has become more all over the map as well.

That is, once he gets around to writing it.

"What's really great is that I've been working on nothing," Black said. "I've taken the summer off. I'm going to discover what the hell I'm talking about when I get up there."

Black has toured Canada before and noted how, previously, he would be inspired by being the outsider travelling across the country, noticing the little things those who live here might take for granted, such as the wildlife population between Toronto and Thunder Bay, particularly along the Lake Huron and Lake Superior shores.

The journey will be a new one for Madigan. Previously doing a few one-off shows in larger cities, she is ready to get a full Canadian experience.

"I said to Lewis, 'You need to get your bus fired up, because I want to go,'" she said. "I haven't got to go on land. I've flown from Vancouver to Toronto, but I'm missing the middle."

Limited tickets for the Sept. 15 show at Casino Rama remain at ticketmaster.ca.

