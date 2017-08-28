The Subaru of Orillia Terriers were undermanned but not overwhelmed in their exhibition contest Saturday against Penetang. Despite having just seven forwards and three defencemen, the Jr. C Terriers gave the visiting Kings everything they could handle - for two-plus periods.

In the end, the Kings took advantage of the short-staffed Terriers by scoring six late goals en route to earning a 7-1 triumph at Rotary Place. Despite the score, first-year coach and general manager Keith Penna was gratified with the effort.

"Being shorthanded didn't help, but I thought we battled hard and played well," said Penna. "They beat Midland 9-0 the night before and we had tied Midland (5-5) so a lot of people thought we would get pounded. Despite having just 10 skaters, we held our own. It was 2-1 heading into the third."

Veteran returning defencemen Konnor Blimke and Ben Garrett played almost the entire game; they were joined on the back end by rookie forward Tyler Thomas, who was called on to play defence for the first time in his life.

Up front, returnees Corey Miller and Ethan Harrison were the only two experienced players in the lineup. They were joined by recently signed 16-year-old Ben Schryer and other young guns trying to make the cut. Veteran Matt Vince was unable to play due to work commitments.

There should be lots of opportunities for young guns this year. The Terriers had expected captain Jake Shaw to return for his final year of junior hockey, but he has opted to move to Barrie to concentrate on his career. In addition, his long-time linemate, Marty Lawlor, is attending the Texas Fire Academy and won't be back in the Terriers' lineup until November.

"They are big holes to fill, but we've got more kids coming," said Penna, who has been contacted by two Lakehead University students -- one of whom played in the OHL -- who want to try out for the Terriers. "It's my first year coaching at this level, but I'm told this is pretty normal at this time of year. The Colts are making cuts, Jr. A teams are cutting guys "¦ so it's good to hold on to some (spots)."

Penna has made what he believes is a key signing as netminder Morgan Penwell, 17, has committed to the team. The former South Muskoka Bears goalie will likely be the Terriers' No. 1 goalie, said Penna.

"He's 6'6" and he's going to be a great goalie," Penna predicted, noting he made some key saves in the second period of Saturday's exhibition game in which three different goalies each played a period. "I think he's our No. 1 guy."

That is in part because last year's No. 1 goalie, Orillia's Andrew North, will not be returning as expected. "He hasn't come out (to training camp or practices)," said Penna. "He told (management) he wants to play for a winning team and I get that. We don't want to hold a kid back - especially if he's not happy here. We'll try to move him."

North's backup from last year, Brendan Dale, is likely also not coming back. Penna said he's heard the young puck-stopper is trying to catch on with another team.

On Wednesday, the Terriers will continue their pre-season with an exhibition game in Midland. They will begin their regular practice schedule next week and will play in the annual Alliston Hornets' pre-season tourney Sept. 8-10. The regular season kicks off Sept. 15 when Schomberg comes to Orillia for a 7:30 p.m. contest at Rotary Place.

"I think we have a good nucleus, we've signed our 16-year-old (Schryer) and our No. 1 goalie and we've got some good kids," said Penna. "I'm introducing a completely new system and the guys love it. The defence is going to be much more involved. I want our defencemen to have as many shots on goal as our forwards. It's a learning curve "¦ but I like what I see so far."

TERRIER TALES: Since training camp concluded, the Terriers have had just one practice and don't have another scheduled until Sept. 5. On Saturday, quick puck movement and an activated defence helped the Terriers dominate on the power-play even though they were unable to score. Former Terrier goalie Jason Hooper served as an assistant coach Saturday. Curtis Hanspiker, who played with the Terriers last year after growing up in the North Central Predator AAA program, was in net for the Kings Saturday.

