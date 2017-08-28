Two drivers charged with impaired

Orillia OPP pulled two more alleged impaired drivers off the road this weekend.

At about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police were alerted to a possible drunk driver on West Street North, including calls from the public. Following the investigation, a Severn Township man was arrested an charged.

Thomas Hodder, 42, was charged with impaired care and control and care and control over 80. He was released with a Sept. 12 court date.

The work week was barely over for most when the OPP pulled the first potential drunk driver off the road.

OPP members were on patrol when a male was observed in his vehicle at an Atherley Road business. Police suspected the male driver to be impaired, a hunch that will be tested in court at a later date.

Vernon Gionet, a 58-year-old Orillia man, was charged with impaired driving and over 80. He'll answer the charges Sept. 12 in Orillia court.