Saturday scares at the matinée

This column is really for us old geezers.

Do you remember the Saturday afternoon matinée?

In the '40s and '50s they had a western feature and a string of serials every Saturday at the old Oxford Theatre on the Danforth in Toronto. My heroes were all there: Mandrake the Magician, Flash Gordon and my favourite, The Phantom. The Phantom wore long grey underwear that went right to the top of his head. Probably it started out white and ended up grey, we didn't have New Ultra Tide with magic whitening crystals back then.

The Phantom wore a mask he borrowed from the Lone Ranger, as if somebody would want to recognize a guy in his underwear with the end of his nose sticking out the trap door.

The hero was always up to his bum in alligators as the picture was ending. We kids had to stew all week over how he would get out of, out from under, or away from whatever the peril was the director left the jerk in the Saturday before.

Quicksand was good stuff. There are acres of it all over Hollywood, apparently. Why Californians constantly worry about earthquakes amazes me. Quicksand must suck down people by the truckload after every rain.

When we left on Saturday afternoon, the Phantom would be up to his eyeballs in a huge patch and sinking like a rock. Everyone knew he was ten seconds away from being this week's headlines in the obituary column.

Phantom dies in jungle accident. Leaves a Model A Ford, a rope, and two sets of long underwear.

A week later, he was only in to his ankles and a tree had somehow grown over the quicksand. Plus he had a ladder, a 50' lariat and a grappling hook.

Just as we were starting to think he was finally safe, the poor slob got caught again. This time he was right in the path of an avalanche. So home we went to sweat it out for another week which was good, because it gave the film crew time to change the avalanche to a bookshelf and when we came back, he was buried under the complete works of Mickey Spillane.

The best part of the serials was all the sets were interchangeable. RKO would film the Phantom caught in a man-eating plant, haul him out and MGM would stick in Jungle Jim, or Sabu the elephant boy. It didn't matter. The plots were the same. Man-eating plants were all the rage in the serials. A good-sized Venus fly trap could eat a dozen Natives on a Saturday afternoon. This was a tad racist, now that I think about it. Sometimes they'd wolf down a white guy for dessert, but usually they were reserved for the giant spiders.

I hated those damn spiders and Tarzan spent most of his life whacking away at the big ugly bugs. All the kids would be screaming, "Stay away from the flipping web, Tarzan!"

But no, the silly ass would march right in and get caught every time. For a guy who was supposed to be so damned smart about jungle stuff, I thought he was a bit stunned. I could never see what Jane saw in him.

On the other hand, she wasn't the smartest coconut on the tree either. Jane and Tarzan didn't have much of a sex life, as I recall. Their son, Boy, wasn't really theirs, you know. They found him under a banyan tree somewhere. That's what Tarzan and Jane thought sex was -- wandering around the jungle all night looking under bushes.

You must remember Saturday Afternoon Matinée in the '40s and '50s; 500 kids all running around screaming and throwing popcorn boxes. Whenever there was a spook show on, the john would be jammed to the doors with little nippers hiding until the scary part was over. When Abbott and Costello met Frankenstein, there were so many kids crowded in the can, the only place left to pee was in some other guy's pocket.

