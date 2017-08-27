Orillia foodies feast on local fare

Local food lovers had two chances to explore offerings from farms and restaurants in and around Orillia Saturday.

Coinciding with the second annual Orillia Food Festival, two separate farm to table meals were prepared, beginning with a lunch at ODAS Park and dinner downtown in the middle of Mississaga Street.

Chef Melanie Robinson put together the meal fed to a sell out crowd of 60 people during the Orillia Fairgrounds Farmers' Lunch. She called the day an amazing experience.

“I think it went fantastic today,” she said. “It was a great feeling at the end of the day that everyone was satisfied. Every one understood the message that we wanted to achieve, which was to support the local farmers in the area.”

Robinson, who is a vendor at the Fairgrounds Farmers' Market and Chopped Canada champion, utilized about 15 vendors from the market, while showcasing the some of other artisans and non-food producers found at ODAS Park each week. The lunch was held in a cover-all on the property, which allowed for a laid back atmosphere to permeate through the meal.

“It wasn't meant to be a high-end event,” she said. “It was meant to be a comfortable, community-inspired event, with a little bit of farm chic.”

The inaugural event was designed to take the food from the market right to the people and have as many as possible enjoy it together, said Tom Morrisey, the chair of the farmers' market.

“(The Orillia Food Council has) a number of purposes, but one is to raise awareness of local food,” Robinson said. “Where do you get local food? At your local market.”

The lunch came about after the idea for the Farm To Table Dinner was first pitched. Morrisey wanted as many people as possible to experience a local meal, but realized the $100 a plate price tag for the downtown meal could be a deterrent.

Still, the downtown event sold out its allotment of 100 seats in about two weeks, bringing both tourists and local residents together to sit down for a five course meal.

“It's exciting to see people turn out; I bet you we turned down another 100 people,” said Coun. Ralph Cipolla, who was among the initial supporters of the farm-to-table idea for Orillia. “This could be one of the major tourism attractions in the summer time, because people are getting their money's worth.”

The value for the ticket was evident at both events. The featured course at the Fairgrounds included beef kofta kabobs with a pickled cucumber yoghurt sauce, while downtown epicures enjoyed pasta puttanesca and braised short ribs in their third and fourth courses.

The downtown event featured catering from six local businesses, each working on a meal course or dessert. Getting the restaurants – and the remaining downtown merchants – behind the event was easy, said Lisa Thomson-Roop of the Downtown Orillia Management Board.

“As soon as you see a photo of it, you think 'we could do that,'” she said, alluding to the trend in similar dinners across Ontario and throughout North America. “It's just a great community atmosphere.... It looks incredible, everyone is having such a great time, and really, frankly, this is what downtown Orillia is about: being a hub for the community.”

