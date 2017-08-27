It's not every year that Starry Night gets to live up to its namesake.

But this year, a crescent moon shone over Orillia as art lovers poured into the downtown to explore the galleries, particularly those in the Peter Street Arts District.

It's an event the artists don't take for granted.

“It's the one night where the permanent galleries can have people come in and see that we're here,” said Xavier Fernandes, who was showing his work at Peter Street Fine Arts. “This is the biggest opportunity, with the most people of the town to come for a specific reason: to look at art.”

The different types of people who come to the studios is one of the things Naomi Woodman enjoys the most about Starry Night.

“(They) normally wouldn't come to our events or our art nights, so it's nice to see all these people,” the photographer said. “Especially, with the whole studio. There's so much energy, everyone's open; it's really nice.”

Woodman's Shutter Owl Photography is located in the upstairs studios of 5 Peter St. S. During Starry Night, her area was abuzz as her neighbour Travis Shilling was doing live painting throughout the event.

“A lot of different things are always happening; it never looks the same,” she said of the space. “We don't have it open to public, except for these events, so we really love inviting people and sharing the space with them.”

The evening also allows for the artists to pay their bills. Nearly all of the work showcased during Starry Night was for sale, and one Barrie family got the chance to “test drive” a painting in their home.

Arnd Enderleia and his wife, Ines, came from Barrie to take part in Starry Night for the first time. They left with a painting by Craig Mainprize, which they were going to hang in their home for a few days to decided if it suits their decor. If it does, they were set to purchase it.

The couple admitted they were pleasantly surprised by Starry Night. They do their best to support local artists and were taken by Mainprize's work.

“It's quite unique.... There's definitely some new ideas and thoughts there, I find, ” Enderleia said, pointing particularly to the colours. “We like to buy art; we do have quite a bit... but I do not buy something that does not come close from home because it has to fit the landscape and the people.”

Particularly in the stretch along Peter Street South, between Mississaga Street East and Colborne Street East, crowds packed into galleries, causing line-ups to get in-and-out. It can be a little much to all take in at one time, but the artists hope people will return to the district throughout the year, long after the art crawl is over.

“We're trying to promote the arts here,” Fernandes said. “After tonight, we're still here.”

