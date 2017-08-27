Bernie Logan was nearly speechless after being announced as the first place winner for Streets Alive 2017.

She isn't new Streets Alive nor to the winners' circle; she just never has reached the mountain top.

“I've always sponsored Bernie, because I've always believed in her artwork,” said Chris Jackson, who is both Logan's partner and her patron. “She's won third every time she's gone in.”

“I was expecting third,” she said. “If even.”

Instead, Logan took home the top prize Saturday night, her share of $20,000 in prize money handed out to five artists. It was the largest number of prizes ever handed out by Streets Alive in its eight year history.

The top 3 winners of the 2017 Maple Masterpieces project! 20K awarded to winning artists! #Orillia #PublicArt pic.twitter.com/KQOnz8TYAq — Leslie Fournier (@StreetsAlive_Pr) August 27, 2017

Maple masterpieces was the theme for Streets Alive 2017. Artists were tasked with creating unique artwork on a three-dimensional maple leaf sculpture, which stands about 5 1/2' tall and 4' wide. As 2017 marks the 150th anniversaries of confederation and the incorporation of Orillia as a town, each side of the maple leaf was to highlight each of the entities.

As Leslie Fournier was announcing Logan as the winner, she highlighted the Orillia portion of the sculpture, which she said was certainly a masterpiece.

“The Orillia side of the maple is more of a personal story,” she said. “A connection of loss, but also of dreams and what could be. Things that we see in our community that look at certain way, but could be something different if we dreamed and we connected.”

In June, Logan described the one side of her sculpture as “muscle cars, hanging out the park, cruising around the park, hanging out with your friends, swimming off the town dock.... We spent our youths at Couchiching Park. That's what you did.”

She elaborated Saturday night.

“I did a relief sculpture as it appeared when (Chris and I) dating teenagers,” she said. “Just the way we remembered it.”

Logan lost count of the number of hours it took to complete to work, but she estimates in the 350 range. One of the many reasons Jackson continues to sponsor her is so that they can keep the pieces she puts so much time and effort into for themselves.

Logan was quick to point out two specific parts of the Orillia portion. First, she included the Champlain Monument, but used her artistic licence to provide a less problematic interpretation of the Indigenous peoples depicted on the real-life monument.

Then she made sure to highlight the most important part of the park for her, and especially Jackson.

“I had a son that passed away in 2003 from brainstem glioma; he was a local kid up at Hillcrest that really brought the community together,” Jackson said, referring to his son, Chris Jr., who died at the age of 11. “His little logo is on my arm; that logo is showing him running. There's a tree down at Couchiching Park where they had all the school kids from Hillcrest come. So, Bernie replicated the tree and then there's the logo of my son and my daughter running toward the tree.”

“It's a tribute to the past and the way things could be,” Logan said. “Sort of a temporal time frame.”

Coming in second this year was Carley McCutcheon, followed by Laura Parna in third, Chris Murray in fourth and Rebecca Allen in fifth.

Also at the awards presentation, Fournier announced a partnership with the Indo-Canada Arts Council, that will see Streets Alive hit the road. Orillia artists will be taking part in the Diwali Razzmatazz Festival this fall.

Beginning in late September, the festival travels around five municipalities in the Greater Toronto Area and Golden Horseshoe. Thanks to the partnership, 12 Orillia artists will be creating 12 new Diwali lamps for the celebration. As well, some of the past Streets Alive installations will be showcased.

