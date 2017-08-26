1842 was a banner year for what would become Canada. A practical way to turn wood pulp into paper was discovered; Queen's University was founded; and farmers from the Lake Couchiching and Lake Simcoe area first met to sell their goods to the general public.

The Orillia Farmers' Market celebrated its 175th anniversary Saturday. Despite such a hefty number, the market commemorated the event in a subdued fashion, sharing the day with the second annual Orillia Food Festival.

Still, reminders of the birthday were at the forefront, as several market workers were adorn in the lime green anniversary shirts which have been seen Saturday mornings throughout the summer.

New market manager Amy Mangan only has a few markets of being in charge under her belt, but being at the helm for such a milestone isn't daunting for the veteran event organizer, who has been behind the scenes for years not only at the market, but also at Mariposa Folk Festival and the Roots North Music Festival.

If anything, she thrives on the tradition she now takes responsibility for.

“It's energizing because I love the farmers' market,” she said. “For 175 years it's been a hub for this community..... It's a meeting place and it's a market place.”

Mayor Steve Clarke also noted the market's importance as a community hub, and one that continues to change. While touring the market Saturday morning, he ran into a customer who had placed an order from a vendor online the night previous and picked it up while running errands in the morning.

“The market will continue to evolve,” he said. “But the root of it all – pardon the bad pun – is our local producers and crafters. Even though it will evolve and use technology, the bottom line is that it's local producers providing fresh product.”

Supporting those farmers continues to be absolutely necessary, Mangan stressed.

“I think it's more important now, more than ever, to have farmers' markets and support farmers' markets,” Mangan said. “Not just the markets, but the vendors as well. We have farmers who are struggling - people who work out of their homes, independent business people who are self-employed – people who wouldn't do it if they didn't believe in it.”

When the market first launched in 1842, it was located at the waterfront. About 30 years later, it moved to the corner of Mississaga Street and West Street, essentially where it remains today.

Some 145 years later, the city finds itself with the possibility of having a busier and more vibrant downtown and waterfront than it's had in decades, and the market will play a key role in that evolution, the mayor feels.

“This is an amazingly vibrant space,” Clarke said. “I think the degree that we can move this vibrancy and move it throughout the core of the city is absolutely essential. The more people who have living in the core of the city, the more they can walk to everywhere. The waterfront, the hospital, the library and certainly the market.”

And as the evolution occurs, Mangan is convinced the market will remain a vital part of the city and its downtown.

“For as long as I've been here, it's just getting better and better,” Mangan said. “Seeing a new generation coming on board and breathing that life into the market is so important because that's what's going to keep it going.”

