No terrible twos for Orillia Food Festival

The importance of local food was showcased once again at the Orillia Food Festival.

The second annual event made its presence felt at both the downtown Orillia Farmers' Market and the ODAS Park Farmers' Market Saturday morning, where more than a dozen vendors at each location had samples of their products ready to be gobbled up.

Louise Cohen, one of the organizers from the Orillia Food Council, was happy with how the morning had unfolded and the way the second year took shape.

“The vendors, who are many of them farmers, are really getting the idea now,” she said. “This year, they're getting excited, they're enthusiastic. They've made some special little treats for people to try. That's really pushed us up a big notch.”

At each farmers' market, the food council had set up a booth selling sample vouchers for people to trade in to the vendors for the delectable offerings. Each packet of five tickets cost $5.

There were a few big changes to the festival this year, Cohen said. Most noticeable was the inclusion of both producers and community groups in the same area, intermixed for people to experience at the same time.

“Organizations... that can show us what we can do and how we can eat healthy with local food,” she said, pointing out to the Good Food Box and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, as just two of the organizations taking part.

As for how the festival will evolve, Cohen hopes to see each of the markets take a stronger hand in organizing such an event, sometime in the next few years. First, those who live here – and particularly the city's newer residents – need to have a strong appreciation of Orillia's traditions.

“This is really an agricultural community, and a lot of young people don't know that,” Cohen said. “We're getting a lot of recognition from Simcoe County, from the City of Orillia and from other local organizations to make this happen. I'm hopeful that a year or two from now the markets will direct their own activities of this nature and... give all the farmers and producers a bigger opportunity for local distribution.”

