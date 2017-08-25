The science behind an eclipse

Scientists now accept the nebular hypothesis first developed in the 18th century by Emanuel Swedenborg, Immanuel Kant, and Pierre-Simon Laplace that the formation of the Solar System began 4.6 billion years ago when a cloud of gas and dust in space was disturbed resulting in the gravitational collapse of a small part of a giant molecular cloud perhaps caused by the explosion of a nearby supernova star. The explosion produced great shock waves in space which squeezed the cloud of gas and dust causing it to collapse. The cloud started to spin as it collapsed; gravity pulled the gas and dust together forming a solar nebula hotter and denser in the center but cooler at the edges. Most of the mass collected in the center, forming the sun, while the rest flattened into a disk with included planets, moons, asteroids, and other small Solar System bodies. Planets like the Earth near the centre of the system can stand the greater heat due to its rocky material. These planets move around the sun in the centre each in their own orbit. Some of the large planets have objects called moons that orbit around them.

Earth is the third rock from the sun and has a moon that orbits around it. The most accepted theory by scientists is that the Earth's moon formed about 4.5 billion years ago from the debris left over from a collision between Earth and an astronomical body the size of Mars. This debris came together forming our moon which orbits in the Earth's gradational force and reflects back to us on Earth the light of the sun. We know that the moon takes 27.3 days to orbit the Earth and 29.5 days to complete its lunar phases since the Earth is also moving in respect to the sun. The Earth takes a year (365.256 days) to orbit the sun. Solar and lunar eclipses are terms we use when viewing the relationship of the sun and moon from Earth. When the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, blocking the light from the sun, then we see a solar eclipse on Earth.

When the moon passes through the Earth's shadow and the Earth is between the sun and the moon we see a lunar eclipse from Earth. Total or partial solar eclipses can only happen at the new moon phase when the sun and the moon are in conjunction when seen from Earth. Since we know that the moon passes between the sun and Earth every 27.3 days, then we should have a solar eclipse every month as well as a lunar eclipse with every full moon phase. However, the moon does not have a perfectly circular orbit and is not in the same orbital plane as the Earth. The moon's orbit around the Earth is tilted at more than five degrees to the Earth's orbit around the sun resulting in its shadow usually missing the Earth. In order for a solar or a lunar eclipse to occur, the moon's orbit must cross the Earth's ecliptic plane. Also, the moon must be close enough to the Earth in its elliptical orbit to allow its apparent size to block the light of the sun. These orbital planes cross each other resulting in at least two and up to five solar eclipses each year with no more than two which can be total eclipses.

Total solar eclipses are rare because totality only exists in a narrow path about 116 kilometres wide on the Earth's surface traced by the moon's shadow or umbra. Often this line of totality is in locations uninhabited and very difficult to reach. The reason for the excitement for the total solar eclipse last Monday was the line of totality crossed the continental U.S. and passed through 14 states. A partial eclipse with at least half of the sun's face covered was visible from all of North America, northern Mexico, the Caribbean and even the north part of South America. The moon blocked about 70% of the sun's face in our area.

The line of totality with 100% coverage of up to two minutes and 40 seconds was a ribbons stretching west to east from Salem, Oregon, Idaho Falls, Idaho, a small corner of Montana, Casper, Wyoming, Lincoln, Nebraska, small corner of Iowa, Kansas City, Kansas, St. Louis, Missouri, Carbondale, Illinois, Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Nashville, Tennessee, corner of North Carolina, corner of Georgia, and finally to Charleston, South Carolina.

What made this recent total solar eclipse so special was that it was the first one visible in the conventional United States in the last 38 years, the one on June 8, 1918 following almost the same path. The total solar eclipse of Sept. 10, 1923 over the corner of California was not seen by observers due to bad weather. The total solar eclipse on Aug. 31, 1932 crossed over northwest Canada and the New England states. The total solar eclipse on July 9, 1945 crossed over Canada and northwest United States. The total solar eclipse of June 30, 1954 crossed over northwestern states then Canada on its way to Europe. Total solar eclipses occurred over northeastern United States on Oct. 2, 1959 and July 20, 1963. A total solar eclipse on March 7, 1970 crossed over Florida and up the Atlantic seaboard. The total solar eclipse on Feb. 26, 1979 moved over the northwestern United States and into Canada. The total solar eclipse of July 11, 1991 occurred over Hawaii which had cloudy weather but excellent views were experienced at the tip of Baja, California with duration of almost seven minutes.

The next total solar eclipses will occur on July 2, 2019 over South America, Dec. 14, 2020 over South Africa and South America then April 20, 2023 over Australia. The next one over North America will be on April 8, 2024 then again on April 12, 2026. There will be a few annual and several partial solar eclipses in that period as well. There will be many more total lunar eclipses in the same time period since the Earth is much larger than the moon resulting in many more lunar eclipses. Start planning for April, 2024 with line of totality in Ontario along the north shore of Lake Erie.

Bob Bowles is a local naturalist. He can be contacted at rbowles@rogers.com.