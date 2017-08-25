Potential buyer for Central School

The historic Orillia Central School has a new suitor.

City staff is negotiating an agreement of purchase and sale after getting the go-ahead Thursday night from city council.

Little information is being released during the negotiation process, but Dan Landry is optimistic about the process and the proposed future of the heritage building at 26 Coldwater St. E., which was built in 1882.

"Council was very intrigued by the creativity that was proposed and the quality of the respondents," said Landry, the city's manager of business retention and expansion.

Council agreed in December 2016 to have staff create a request for proposals (RFP). There were a number of factors to be taken into consideration by the city, including applicants' experience with heritage buildings, potential community partnerships, and how the proposals fit in with the city's Downtown Tomorrow plan.

Also, the city wanted to know about the plans for the building, aside from renovation, and what parts of the property the respondents wanted; they could bid on both the main property and the small surplus parcel attached to it that currently serves as a permit-parking lot, or just the main property. The surplus land by itself is not up for grabs.

The RFP was approved in April and closed in June. While there were 22 expressions of interest, four responded to the RFP -- "four solid proposals," according to Landry.

Landry expects to bring the agreement of purchase and sale to council in September.

Orillia Central School, which was designated under the Ontario Heritage Act in 1979, was among four schools purchased by the city in 2010 after they were declared surplus by the Simcoe County District School Board. At a cost of $2.75 million, the city also purchased David H. Church Public School, Hillcrest Public School and Mount Slaven Public School at the time.

