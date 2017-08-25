The temperatures are cooling and back to school sales are in full swing but that doesn't mean that we're out of the woods yet as mosquitos continue to bite.

A recent report out of Brock University warns that the province could be facing an uptick in cases of West Nile virus.

More than 250 mosquito pools have tested positive during the summer according to the report, including one collection in Collingwood for mosquitos able to transfer the virus.

Traps set up by health units throughout the province are identified as pools.

Most of the concern for the transmission of the virus is based in the GTA with Hamilton being identified as a hot spot.

But for Simcoe County, results this year has been similar to years past despite the rainy summer.

"We have a very thorough surveillance program, we set about 20-27 traps a week throughout Simcoe Muskoka to get a better understanding of the types of mosquitos that are present in our area and if they are the type of mosquitos that we should be concerned about," says Lori Homes of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit. "Overall our numbers have been normal when compared to other seasons, there have been a few increases through the weeks, but generally what we are seeing is quite normal for our area."

However, we did have that positive pool and some of our neighbouring health units have seen an increase in positive mosquitos within their areas, Holmes adds.

"So we are definitely surrounded by the risk of being infected by West Nile virus. We want people to remain vigilant, we want people to be aware that there is the presence of West Nile virus in Simcoe County and that they need to protect themselves against being bitten."

The mosquitos health units are predominately concerned with prefer to feed on birds, but in the late summer and fall they will feed on humans and that's when the threat of transmission can increase.

Concern about the virus is a relatively new malady in Ontario. Researchers say that West Nile virus first arrived in Ontario in 2001 and has since spread throughout most of the province. The provincial government established a province-wide surveillance program to monitor the virus transmission throughout the 36 regional health units.

The municipalities surrounding the western shore of the Lake Ontario and Windsor-Essex County have the largest records of positive mosquitoes and human cases.

There are about 60 types of mosquitos in the province but there is only a small number that are capable of transmitting the virus.

"With mosquitos we tend to get between one to three mosquito pools every year and that's not unusual. With human cases it is about the same number as well. As of this year we haven't been notified of a human case," said Holmes.

Eighty per cent of people who are bitten by an infected mosquito won't show any symptoms, they may not even know that they were bitten. Of those people, they may only experience a mild flu-like virus and not see a doctor, Holmes said.

"There are a smaller number of individuals who experience very severe symptoms and become hospitalized," said Holmes. "And it is those cases that we want to remind people that the risk of West Nile is there and personal protection measures such as covering up, particularly between dusk to dawn, and using an insect repellant that contains DEET is really important. Be aware, especially in urban areas because that is where the mosquitos we are most concerned with tend to thrive."

