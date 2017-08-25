Officials nix plans for Hitler's desk at upstate New York gun show
A gun show in upstate New York has decided not to display a desk, chair and valet stand from Adolf Hitler's Munich apartment next month following complaints from the community. (Matt Rourke/AP Photo/Files)
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Continued outrage over the rally of white supremacists and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia, has scuttled plans to display a writing desk used by Adolf Hitler at an upstate New York gun show.
The gun show organizer planned to display the desk, a chair and a valet stand from Hitler’s Munich apartment at the two-day show at the Saratoga Springs City Center that begins Sept. 2.
But centre executive Director Ryan McMahon nixed the plan after getting complaints from the community.
Show organizer David Petronis says the furniture will still, however, be going up for auction in Ohio.
The New Eastcoast Arms Collectors Associates has held the gun show for years.
This year’s show also is to include the display of a Confederate general’s frock coat and other Civil War memorabilia.