Courtney Brown is on top of the world. Literally.

As the chiropractor of the men's combined technical team for Alpine Canada, the Orillia native is living her dream, travelling with the team as it competes on the World Cup circuit in preparation for the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

"The athletes laugh at me," Brown says with a smile. "They say: 'You are always grinning ear to ear, high-fiving us, having fun.' And it's true. I look forward to going to work -- to being on the hill with the guys. After all the hard work it took to get to this point, to be doing what I love, to be able to watch the sun rise at the top of the world... it's my dream job."

Brown, who travelled to 14 countries last year while working with the giant slalom and slalom skiers, thinks life could get even better. After all, she could be on the hill as the Canadian skiers chase medals at the Olympics. "This summer, I was at the Canadian Olympic Committee symposium in Calgary that's setting up things," she said. "I'm very excited about the opportunity, but holding my breath a bit because they have to make it through the year healthy and successfully for that to be a reality... I'm not counting my chickens."

While Brown is at the top of her profession and living her dream, it has not been an easy journey to get to where she's at. It's required hard work, patience, determination and commitment. It's also taken a long time.

For as long as she can remember, Brown has loved to ski and to play basketball. She was named athlete of the year at Orillia District Collegiate Vocational Institute (ODCVI) in 2002 after being named most valuable player on the basketball, volleyball and track teams. However, it was her basketball prowess and excellent grades that earned her a scholarship to Simon Fraser University where she helped the B.C. school win two bronze medals and two national championships in CIS basketball. She also earned her Bachelor of Science degree.

From SFU, she went to Oxford University to complete her Master's Degree in Science and Medicine of Athletic Performance. She said it was "the best two years of (her) life. I had always wanted to go abroad to study... it was amazing." She rowed, ran track and played basketball for her school. After that, it was off to the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College in Toronto, a four-year program that included two six-month placements.

She could have hung out her shingle and became a chiropractor. But because of the influence of Orillia chiropractor Dr. Larry Bell, she set her sights on obtaining a specialized sports fellowship. After completing a difficult and challenging two-year program that included in-class work, teaching, research and placements, she spent six months studying for the end-of-program test and officially became a Fellow of the Royal College of Chiropractic Sports Sciences of Canada.

"Becoming a Fellow was a goal of mine for many years and I'm very fortunate to have learned from that program," she said, noting it was the culmination of a gruelling 12 years of post-secondary school that had many ups and downs and myriad challenges. But she never thought of giving up. She says the roots of her passion and determination were planted in Orillia. Whether it was in the classroom, on the court, or at her part-time job, Brown said she was always encouraged to give her all. "When I was dishwasher at The Zoo (now Studebakers), my dad told me 'If someone asks you to jump, you say 'How high?' That has always stayed with me."

The other major influence in her life while growing up was Bell, her dad's life-long friend. The local chiropractor is a legend among athletes from Orillia to Zimbabwe. "Larry was my hero and became my mentor," said Brown, who joked she grew up in Dr. Bell's office. "I went to Dr. Bell since I was a kid. I remember being 16 and making the All-Canada camp for basketball and I broke my ankle and I did all my rehab through Dr. Bell and he'd have Olympians in his office, working with them."

Bell has served as a chiropractor at six Olympic Games, 20 world championships and more than 100 international events since 1988. Brown marveled at Bell's pedigree, at the respect he commanded and dreamed of following in his footsteps. "My appointment was Monday night and I'd just hang around, help out with some of the exercises or videotape treatments. I just loved being around the athletes."

With her Alpine Canada gig, she has come full circle. "What I learned from Dr. Bell was that it wasn't just about care for injuries. I learned first-hand how I can improve my performance through strength deficit, range of motion and I saw him teach that to his patients. I just wanted to be able to do that for people as well."

She is, perhaps, ideally suited for her current job. While it was basketball in which she competed provincially and nationally, she has skied since she was a tot. "My dad wanted an activity that we could all do together as a family," recalled Brown. "So, every weekend, we'd go to Pine Ridge and ski. We also went on many family ski vacations. I didn't race... it was my fun thing. It was something I loved to do."

Now, she has married that love of skiing with her passion for chiropractic care of athletes to find her professional nirvana. "It's a lot of work and it's been a long journey and the days are long, but I couldn't be happier. When I'm in a team environment, that's when I'm happiest. I truly have a dream job."

