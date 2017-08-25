Lifeguards applauded for rescue

Lifeguards have skills they hope they never have to use.

But four local residents put those skills into action earlier this month, and someone is alive because of them.

Lifeguards Quinlan MacDonald, Nicholas Stevenson, Jade Tibbett and supervisor Peter Quigley jumped into action Aug. 4 when someone was in distress at Couchiching Beach. The young lifeguards were recognized by city council Thursday night for their efforts, working to revive the person during the seven minutes it took emergency crews to arrive on scene.

They didn't become lifeguards for the recognition, but they were happy to be acknowledged with certificates presented by the mayor at the start of this week's council meeting.

"It feels good to know you did the right thing and that they're OK now," said MacDonald.

It was a pressure-packed situation for first-year lifeguards MacDonald and Stevenson, as well as for Tibbett, who has been on the job for two years, and Quigley, who has been doing it for three years. Quigley has had to respond to incidents in the past and it's always "a very physically intense situation to deal with."

But the results speak for themselves.

"It's a great job. It's very rewarding," Quigley said.

