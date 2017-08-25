LETTER: Lost glasses

On Aug. 14 between 5:45 and 6:30 p.m., I left my glasses at the returns desk at the Orillia Costco.

Although they look like sunglasses they are specifically designed by the CNIB for my eye condition, Retinitis Pigmentosa. I am legally blind and require these specialized glasses to protect my eyes from the overwhelming glare of the sun while outdoors.

The glasses, which I received six weeks ago, cost more than $500. A portion of the cost was covered through the CNIB's assistive devices program but they will only cover the cost of a pair every three years. If I do have to replace them, I will have to pay the full $500. Also there is a five to six-week wait while the new lenses are made.

I suspect a customer may have picked up the amber-tinted glasses believing they were sunglasses.

If you have have these glasses, please contact me at 705-327-1988, or drop them off at Orillia Optometry, located at 390 Laclie Street in the care of Dr. Shawn Moore.

Jim MacDonald

Orillia