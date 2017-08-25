LETTER: Good advice

Re "Kiss and make up with conservation authority," editorial, Aug. 24

Thank you, from a Ramara resident, for your kiss-and-make-up advice and for Ramara council to come to its senses and get back to the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority (LSRCA) table.

Ramara Mayor Basil Clarke says we have the expertise in-house to handle Lake Simcoe Protection Plan issues ourselves and don't require LSRCA's help. Is that why we are stumbling and bumbling around trying to figure out how to fix the Bayshore Village septic spray fields? How's that going without the help of LSRCA? The answer is nowhere.

Get back to the table, Ramara, and work within the system.

Pamela Fulford

Brechin