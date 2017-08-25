A downtown business will have to pay $750 per year if it wants to remain in operation.

City council voted 6-2 Thursday night in favour of the licensing fee to be levied against adult-themed store YAP -- and any similar business that wants to set up in the downtown core.

"This is anti-business," said Coun. Mason Ainsworth, who, with Coun. Ted Emond, voted against the motion.

But council didn't stop with the original motion, which will see a bylaw created that prohibits the businesses from being within 90 metres of a place of worship, daycare centre or school, and allows only two "adult entertainment" businesses in the city. Coun. Jeff Clark introduced an amendment that allows city staff to enter the business and take action should the rules be broken.

That went too far, according to Emond.

"The amendment just digs the hole deeper in terms of Big Brother," he said, adding the city already legislates businesses and enforces its bylaws.

Mayor Steve Clarke saw it differently.

"I don't want to be Big Brother," he said. "I want to see the entrepreneurial spirit alive and well."

However, the Downtown Orillia Management Board wants to market the city's core -- efforts that "might be made more effective if they have a reason to be proud of what they do market," the mayor said.

Emond saw the outcry from some downtown business that expressed opposition to YAP moving onto the main drag as counterproductive. They want to market the downtown, he said, but "come crying to city council" when a merchant wants to open a business that goes against their "values."

The bylaw "still allows this type of business to exist in the core of the city," the mayor noted.

That's exactly what Coun. Ralph Cipolla has been rallying against.

"I'm not a prude," said Cipolla, a downtown business owner, "but we, as council, have an obligation to our citizens to keep things away that will affect their lives in a negative way."

He said one of his main concerns is "our children and grandchildren" and the "uncomfortable" discussions that might arise when they walk past the Mississaga Street business.

Cipolla's beef isn't just with adult-themed stores. He would be happy to see all tattoo parlours, vape shops and businesses that sell bongs banned from downtown -- "and so would a lot of our tourist friends," he said.

While the vote on the main motion was 6-2, the vote on the amendment was 5-3.

Coun. Rob Kloostra agreed with the original motion, but the amendment was unnecessary, he said.

"We've already put guidelines in place under the main motion. We've put a lot of rules in place," he said, adding, "This retailer (YAP) seems to get it."

YAP owner Billy Kay was not available for comment.

